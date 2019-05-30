Sycuan Announces Partnership with Live Nation for Its New Heritage Event Center

Sycuan and Live Nation are proud to announce Grammy-nominated comedian and actor Ron White as the first of several upcoming acts that will be performing at The Heritage Event Center. Best known as the scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, Ron White will be performing at Sycuan for two shows on Thursday, June 20. Tickets for Ron White can be purchased HERE .

"We are excited and honored to be working with Sycuan in this capacity," said Candace Mandracia, San Diego President for Live Nation U.S. Concerts. "The Heritage Events Center was designed with their guests' comfort and hospitality needs in mind. The artist accommodations and amenities are top notch. It's a great way for fans to see some of today's top talent in a fun and intimate setting."

Additionally, Sycuan has partnered with Live Nation since 2016. The sponsorship at Live Nation's North Island Credit Union Amphitheater includes several on-site activations, signage and exclusive party deck seating known as Sycuan's Party Pit.

"We are thrilled to partner with an organization like Live Nation to bring premier talent and one-of-a-kind experiences to Sycuan," said John Dinius, general manager at Sycuan Casino Resort. "We look forward to growing our partnership and taking our live entertainment and events to the next level in 2019."

For more information about Sycuan's upcoming entertainment and events or to purchase tickets visit www.sycuan.com/events.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 35 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

