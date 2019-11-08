Sycuan Awarded Best Casino and Best Casino Buffet from San Diego Uptown News

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort announced today that the organization has been awarded Best Casino and Best Casino Buffet from the San Diego Community News Network's 2019 Best of Uptown San Diego.

Each year, San Diego Uptown News releases the Best of Uptown San Diego issue, which puts a spotlight on those who are doing the very best in a variety of categories. Hundreds of nominations from local residents are submitted and tallied and the winners are announced.

"We are honored to be awarded by the readers of San Diego Uptown News for the third consecutive year," said Dan Morales, vice president of marketing at Sycuan Casino Resort. "We significantly expanded our casino floor in 2019 to include several new gaming options and the feedback from our guests has been overwhelmingly positive."

Additionally, Sycuan Casino Resort is celebrating 36 years in business in November by giving away over $2.5M in cash, FREEplay and prizes. Guests can also enjoy live entertainment, incredible food and drink specials and free gift giveaways throughout the month.

For more information about all of Sycuan's exciting 36th Anniversary promotions in November, please visit www.sycuan.com/promotion/casino-promotions.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 35 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

SOURCE Sycuan Casino Resort

Related Links

https://www.sycuan.com

