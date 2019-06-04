Sycuan Awarded Best Casino and Best Casino Buffet from the 2019 Best of La Mesa Awards

SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort announced today that the organization has been awarded Best Casino and Best Casino Buffet from San Diego Community News Network's 2019 Best of La Mesa Awards. Additionally, Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan was awarded the Best Golf Course.

Each year, the La Mesa Courier releases the Best of La Mesa issue, which puts a spotlight on those who are doing the very best in a variety of categories. Hundreds of nominations from La Mesa residents are submitted and tallied and the winners are announced.

"We are honored to be recognized once again by the readers of La Mesa Courier for the 2019 Best of La Mesa Awards," said John Dinius, general manager at Sycuan Casino Resort. "Our amazing team members are dedicated to providing a level of guest service that can't be topped."

For more information about Sycuan Casino Resort visit www.sycuan.com.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 35 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

SOURCE Sycuan Casino Resort