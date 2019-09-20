Sycuan Awarded Best Casino Buffet from 2019 Best of Mission Times Courier

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort announced today that the organization has been awarded Best Casino Buffet from the San Diego Community News Network's 2019 Best of Mission Times Courier.

Each year, Mission Times Courier releases the Best of Mission Times Courier issue, which puts a spotlight on those who are doing the very best in a variety of categories. Hundreds of nominations from local residents are submitted and tallied and the winners are announced.

"We are honored to be voted Best Casino Buffet by the readers of the Mission Times Courier," said Dan Morales, vice president of marketing at Sycuan Casino Resort. "The Buffet is one of our most popular dining venues amongst our guests and features everything from seafood to prime rib to many international dishes."

The Buffet at Sycuan is open seven days a week and serves up a variety of different cuisines. The lunch buffet features a full spread as well as a made-to-order burger bar and malt shop with nine different handcrafted milkshakes and malts. The dinner buffet features hundreds of items including slow-roasted prime rib, crab legs, shrimp cocktail, specialty international foods and a delectable dessert bar.

For more information about The Buffet at Sycuan Casino Resort visit www.sycuan.com/restaurants/the-buffet .

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 35 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

