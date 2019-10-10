Sycuan Awarded Best Casino from 2019 Best of Downtown San Diego Awards

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort announced today that the organization has been awarded Best Casino from the San Diego Community News Network's 2019 Best of Downtown San Diego Awards.

Each year, San Diego Downtown News releases the Best of Downtown San Diego issue, which puts a spotlight on those who are doing the very best in a variety of categories. Hundreds of nominations from local residents are submitted and tallied and the winners are announced.

"We are thrilled to be awarded Best Casino by the readers of San Diego Downtown News," said Dan Morales, vice president of marketing at Sycuan Casino Resort. "We are committed to creating exceptional experiences for our loyal guests by having the best cashback program in the region, an exclusive casino rewards program and the largest non-smoking casino in California."

For more information about Club Sycuan's member rewards and benefits, please visit www.sycuan.com/club-sycuan.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 35 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

