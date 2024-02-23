Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation Donates $50,000 to MESA Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, February 13, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation presented representatives of the MESA Foundation with a donation in the amount of $50,000. The mission of MESA Foundation is to raise awareness for charitable causes in San Diego by partnering local charities with Aztec student-athletes who chose to use their social media platforms and influence to bring awareness to organizations.

From far left: J.D. Wicker, Athletic Director - SDSU, Ciaran Thornton - MESA Foundation and SDSU Superfan, Jeff Smith, President - MESA Foundation, Councilmember Willie Tucker Jr., - Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, Vice-Chairman Joshua Muse,- Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, Rob Cinelli, - General Manager, Sycuan Casino Resort, Lola Cinelli – SDSU Fan, Tom McMahon, Senior Vice President Marketing - Sycuan Casino Resort and Brenden Hill, NIL Coordinator - SDSU

"It's inspiring to witness the student-athletes of SDSU making such a positive impact throughout the community," said Cody J. Martinez, Chairman, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. "The rising stars of Aztec Basketball have an incredible champion in the MESA Foundation. On and off the court, Sycuan is proud to support the unique mission of promoting academic and athletic achievement through personal service and sincere outreach. The meaningful opportunities cultivated for the student athletes by the MESA Foundation benefit our region tremendously and provide an exemplary program of leadership and teamwork."

Sycuan is one of the first corporate partners of the MESA Foundation and further amplifies support for San Diego State University. In 2005, Sycuan and SDSU partnered in a first of its kind program – The Sycuan Institute on Tribal Gaming. Additionally, Sycuan became a founding partner for Aztec Stadium.

"Entering our second season, our priorities were to continue to strengthen our connection in the San Diego Community beyond our partnerships with the many charities and non-profit organization we were able to align ourselves with in year one" said Jeff Smith, President, MESA Foundation "Sycuan's willingness to step up and be the first of our corporate sponsors and attach their well-respected name to our efforts has not only allowed MESA to continue our campaign to support the community, but has helped us grow other local business partnerships based on the credibility of the Sycuan endorsement. We can't thank Sycuan enough and are excited about the direction and future of MESA thanks in no small part to their decision to support."

For more information on Sycuan visit www.sycuantribe.com.

About Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation

Members of the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation have resided in and around the foothills of the Dehesa Valley for more than 12,000 years. Today they are a modern government providing public services to their members, employees and neighbors. The Sycuan Tribal Government operates one of the region's premier Indian gaming and resort facilities, the Sycuan Casino and Resort. The Sycuan Tribe demonstrates its strong commitment to the San Diego region through the support of hundreds of civic and charitable organizations.

The Tribe, through the Sycuan Tribal Development Corporation (STDC), also seeks to reinvest back into the San Diego community with a progressive business development effort. To date, STDC has purchased the former Singing Hills Country Club and the historic U.S. Grant Hotel; is an investor in Hotel Solamar near Petco Park; and is owner/developer of the Marina Gateway Hotel and Conference Center in National City. Combined, these enterprises now employ nearly 4,000 San Diegans.

