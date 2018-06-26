Each year, Gay San Diego releases the Best of Gay San Diego issue, which puts a spotlight on those who are doing the very best in a variety of categories. Hundreds of nominations from Gay San Diego Readers are submitted and tallied and the winners are announced.

"We are honored to be recognized by the readers of Gay San Diego for five years in a row," said John Dinius, general manager at Sycuan Casino. "We are thrilled for our guests to have an unparalleled experience at Sycuan when we open the doors of our new hotel and resort in March 2019."

About Sycuan Casino

Sycuan Casino began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 34 years later, it has become a community landmark. Undergoing a massive renovation in 2012, Sycuan features 2,000 exciting reel and video slot machines, more than 40 gaming tables, including poker and bingo and a variety of restaurants. Non-smokers will also enjoy over 800 slots and table games in the comfort of San Diego's first and largest fully-enclosed non-smoking room, complete with a separate entrance and Paipa's Surf & Turf buffet. The GameDay Sports Bar & Grill has 39 wide-screen TVs, including five 90-inch TVs, bar-top slot machines, a stadium-sized menu with over 30 beers on tap, a Party Pit complete with three blackjack tables, an extensive collection of sports memorabilia and a high-energy atmosphere. Sycuan's intimate 457-seat entertainment venue, Sycuan Live & Up Close, features national musical acts and comedians year-round. Open 24 hours daily. For more information about Sycuan Casino visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sycuan-casino-awarded-best-casino-from-the-2018-best-of-gay-san-diego-awards-300670601.html

SOURCE Sycuan Casino

Related Links

http://www.sycuan.com

