Sycuan Casino Celebrates Topping Off Construction Milestone

During the celebration, Chairman, Cody Martinez and General Manager, John Dinius acknowledged the hard work of the team and gave the latest project milestones before raising the final beam into place. The Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation Tribal Council, Sycuan Casino Executive Team and Swinerton Project Management Team were all in attendance for the event.

"Without the support of our people, we would have never been able to get this project off the ground," said Cody Martinez, chairman of the Sycuan Tribal Council. "I want to thank the members of our Tribal Council, the Casino Executive team, Swinerton and everyone that is here bringing together the vision that is going to take Sycuan to the next level."

"Seeing this project go from two-dimensional paper drawings to what we have now, is truly inspiring," said John Dinius, general manager at Sycuan Casino. "It's been a monumental task, but with the collaboration of every aspect of our organization, it's a very rewarding process."

Last March, Sycuan began construction on its $226 million hotel and resort expansion. The project includes a 12-story, 300-room hotel, meetings and event spaces, pool and gardens area, a lazy river and seven new restaurants.

Additionally, the expansion project has created over 700 new casino and resort jobs. The organization is currently hiring for departmental leadership positions and will host a series of job fairs mid to late 2018.

The new hotel and resort is on schedule to open in March 2019.

About Sycuan Casino

Sycuan Casino began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 34 years later, it has become a community landmark. Undergoing a massive renovation in 2012, Sycuan features 2,000 exciting reel and video slot machines, more than 40 gaming tables, including poker and bingo and a variety of restaurants. Non-smokers will also enjoy over 800 slots and table games in the comfort of San Diego's first and largest fully-enclosed non-smoking room, complete with a separate entrance and Paipa's Buffet. The GameDay Sports Bar & Grill has 39 wide-screen TVs, including five 90-inch TVs, bar-top slot machines, a stadium-sized menu with over 30 beers on tap, a Party Pit complete with three blackjack tables, an extensive collection of sports memorabilia and a high-energy atmosphere. Sycuan's intimate 452-seat entertainment venue, Sycuan Live & Up Close, features national musical acts and comedians year-round. Open 24 hours daily. For more information about Sycuan Casino visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sycuan-casino-celebrates-topping-off-construction-milestone-300653183.html

SOURCE Sycuan Casino

Related Links

http://www.sycuan.com

