Sycuan Casino Resort and Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan Achieve Health Security Verification from Sharecare and Forbes Travel Guide

This verification comes with an easily identifiable "seal of approval" – the Sharecare VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide badge – based on a hotel's compliance with expert-validated best practices that minimize the risk and impact of COVID-19 and potential future public health events.

"It is a great honor for both Sycuan Casino Resort and Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan to be recognized for our robust health and sanitation programs," said Rob Cinelli, general manager at Sycuan Casino Resort. "Since the start of the pandemic, our team has worked tirelessly to create, implement and enforce very strict property-wide health and safety protocols that go well above the measures put in place by government agencies. Going into the new year, safety continues to be of the utmost importance and at the forefront in all of our decisions. This verification demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that our guests will always have not only a very safe, but world-class experience each time they visit our AAA Four-Diamond resort and award-winning golf resort."

Developed by Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on genuine Five-Star service, and digital health industry leader Sharecare, the comprehensive verification covers more than 360 standards across health and hygiene protocols, cleaning products and procedures, ventilation, physical distancing, the guest experience, and health safety communication with guests and employees. Hotels are required to verify their health protocols on an ongoing basis to ensure continued compliance with the most up-to-date global health standards.

"The pandemic has made it clear that hotels and resorts must, first and foremost, assure guests of their safety," said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "By becoming VERIFIED®, both Sycuan Casino Resort and Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan have demonstrated its commitment to creating a culture of accountability and following global best practices to heighten health security, certified by a third party."

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 37 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com, Facebook: @sycuancasinoresort, Instagram: @sycuan_casinoresort, Twitter: @sycuancasino and LinkedIn: company/sycuancasinoresort or call 619-445-6002.

About Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan

Nestled inside the beautiful and tranquil hills of Dehesa Valley, our two challenging 18-hole championship golf courses and fun 18-hole par 3 course are guaranteed to give you unforgettable experiences from beginning to end. The courses are thoughtfully designed with some surprises along the way and plenty of spectacular natural features to add interest.

To get your game on par with the pros, we offer specialized Golf Academies for everyone: adults, kids, juniors, couples and women. Discover why Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan is among the best golf resorts in Southern California. Our San Diego vacation packages provide the best of both worlds, with access to our three courses and a relaxing stay at our peaceful resort. For more information visit www.singinghillsgolfresort.com.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States. Today, Forbes Travel Guide's incognito inspectors travel the world, evaluating properties based on up to 900 rigorous, objective standards. Forbes Travel Guide also supports the hospitality industry and other service-oriented businesses such as luxury residential, healthcare and private clubs with bespoke training solutions, evaluation services and the creation of custom service standards. For more information, please visit partner.forbestravelguide.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

