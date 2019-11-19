Sycuan Casino Resort Appoints New General Manager

"The Sycuan tribe is excited to have Mr. Cinelli join our team," said Sycuan Chairman, Cody Martinez. "He brings incredible financial talent and an abundance of management experience and customer focus in a highly competitive gaming market. Rob's breadth and depth of knowledge and goals for our new property, mesh well with the goals and objectives of the tribal council and the entire tribe."

Cinelli serves as the Senior Vice President, Casino Operations at the Venetian and Palazzo, and has been with the Las Vegas Sands Corporation since November 2011. Prior to that, he served as Director of Corporate Accounts for 10 years with WMS Gaming, Incorporated. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nevada, Reno and is currently pursuing his MBA from the Pepperdine Graziado Business School.

"It is an honor to join such a wonderful and well-respected team at Sycuan," stated Robert Cinelli. "I am looking forward to engaging each and every team member, contributing to the tribe's existing success and building and enhancing upon the customer service and engagement experience. Sycuan is well positioned to be the number one casino of choice, and I look forward to being a part of that transformation."

About Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation:

Members of the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation have resided in and around the foothills of the Dehesa Valley for nearly 12,000 years. Today they are a modern government providing public services to their members, employees and neighbors. The Sycuan Tribal Government operates one of the region's premier Indian gaming and resort facilities, the Sycuan Casino Resort. The Sycuan Tribe demonstrates its strong commitment to the San Diego region through the support of hundreds of civic and charitable organizations.

The Tribe, through the Sycuan Tribal Development Corporation (STDC), also seeks to reinvest back into the San Diego community with a progressive business development effort. To date, STDC has purchased the former Singing Hills Country Club and the historic U.S. Grant Hotel; was an investor in Hotel Solamar near Petco Park; and is owner/developer of the Marina Gateway Hotel and Conference Center in National City. Combined, these enterprises now employ nearly 4,000 San Diegans. For more information on Sycuan visit www.sycuantribe.com

SOURCE Sycuan Casino Resort