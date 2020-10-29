Sycuan Casino Resort Celebrates 37 Years of World-Class Entertainment

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort is celebrating 37 years of world-class entertainment with month-long celebrations in November. Throughout the month, guests can enjoy incredible food and drink specials, live entertainment, free gift giveaways and the chance to win a share of over $600,000 in cash, FREEplay and prizes.

Every Thursday to Sunday from November 5 through November 22, Viewpoint Neighborhood Kitchen is celebrating with a delectable 37th Anniversary Three-Course Dinner for two. The $37 dinner features a starter, a choice of entrée including local pacific halibut, harvest braised chicken or prime top sirloin and a special anniversary cake flight. Plus, guests can try a limited edition one-of-a-kind 37th Anniversary Hazy IPA brewed locally by Thorn Brewing Co. at Rank & File.

Saturday, November 21 is Sycuan's official 37th Anniversary Day of Celebration where guests can participate in a variety of exciting promotions throughout the day including Table Games' Lucky Dealer Drawings, FREEplay Drawings, Poker Hot Seat Gas Card Drawings and a Bingo Car Giveaway. The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the night with giveaways and live entertainment.

Additionally, throughout the month, guests will have chances to win FREEplay and iComps, receive up to 37X Point Multipliers and participate in special events including an Invitational Slot Tournament and Blackjack Tournament.

For more information about all of Sycuan's exciting 37th Anniversary promotions in November, please visit sycuan.com/promotions/sycuan-casino-resort-37th-anniversary.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 36 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

