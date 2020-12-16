Sycuan Casino Resort Donates $150,000 to Big Table San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort proudly presented a $150,000 donation to Big Table San Diego. Big Table is a local non-profit organization that supports workers in the hospitality and restaurant industry. Just this year alone, the organization has helped hundreds of workers in critical need of assistance.

"Little did we know when we launched in San Diego last year, that the industry that we cared for would be so heavily impacted," said Jesse Vigil, city director at Big Table San Diego. "For us all to come together as a community to share hope and light in such a dark time is beautiful and that would be an understatement. We are beyond grateful for Sycuan's support and the impact this gift will have on so many lives."

"This year has been devastating to several industries, but the restaurant and hospitality industry has been hit particularly hard," said Cody Martinez, chairman, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. "Over the years, San Diego has become a top destination for its culinary offerings and we want to do everything we can to help our hospitality workers survive through these difficult times. We hope this donation will go a long way in keeping restaurant and hospitality workers not only afloat, but to help provide funding and much-needed access to healthcare, education, transportation and more."

For more information about Big Table San Diego and to learn how you can get involved, please visit big-table.com/san-diego.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 37 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com, Facebook: @sycuancasinoresort, Instagram: @sycuan_casinoresort, Twitter: @sycuancasino and LinkedIn: company/sycuancasinoresort or call 619-445-6002.

SOURCE Sycuan Casino Resort

Related Links

http://www.sycuan.com

