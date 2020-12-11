Sycuan Casino Resort Donates More than $70,000 to 21 Charities

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort recently donated more than $70,000 to 21 different charities during its 2020 Holiday Gift Giving Celebration.

Each December, members of the Sycuan Tribal Council and leadership team each individually select a charity to support on behalf of Sycuan. In previous years, a breakfast event has been held at Sycuan to commemorate the special occasion.

To ensure everyone's safety and to maintain physical distancing, this year donations were either hand-delivered by members of the Sycuan team or mailed to each of the charities. Sycuan's General Manager, Rob Cinelli hand-delivered a donation to his charity of choice, Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County.

"Although we're celebrating our Holiday Gift Giving a bit differently this year, right now is especially important for us to continue to give back to our local community," said Rob Cinelli, general manager at Sycuan Casino Resort. "I picked Big Brothers Big Sisters as my charity of choice, because I've been a huge supporter of their mission for many years. The development of our youth is extremely important and the services that BBBS provides is invaluable to their future."

"We are honored to partner with the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation in a shared commitment to our community's youth, empowering them to overcome challenges and achieve their full potential. This investment in Big Brothers Big Sisters mission will help provide evidence-based, one-to-one mentoring to youth across San Diego County," said Tina Rose, CEO and president of Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County.

Full list of charities (A-Z): Alzheimer's Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters San Diego County, Center for Community Solutions San Diego - Bridging Hearts, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Children's Health Defense, Choice Harvest Worship Center, Computers2Kids San Diego, Dallas Pugh Foundation, ElderHelp of San Diego, JDRF San Diego Chapter, Lucky Duck Foundation, Outdoor Outreach, San Diego Equality Business Association, San Diego Pride, San Diego Rock Church – East County Campus, Second Chance, Sharp HospiceCare, Skinny Gene Project, Special Delivery San Diego, Serving Seniors San Diego and Westsiders Urban Outreach.

