Sycuan Casino Resort Joins Source1 to Drive Procurement Efficiency and Operational Excellence

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Source1, the leading data and technology company for hospitality procurement, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Sycuan Casino Resort. This collaboration is set to boost Sycuan's procurement processes, driving efficiency and cost savings.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sycuan into our best-in-class Source1 program for casinos and resorts. This partnership marks a significant step in our commitment to supporting Sycuan in achieving substantial savings," says Sarah Davie, President of Source1. "By leveraging the expertise and power of Source1, we aim to not only streamline their purchasing processes but also provide actionable insights that will empower Sycuan to make informed decisions. Our team is dedicated to ensuring that this collaboration not only meets but exceeds Sycuan's expectations, delivering tangible value and efficiency to their operations."

Yvonne Manning, Director of Procurement at Sycuan Casino Resort, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to embark on this journey with Source1. Their cutting-edge technology and expertise will play a pivotal role in enhancing our supply chain operations. We look forward to not only realizing significant cost savings but also leveraging advanced tools that will optimize our entire procurement process."

Source1, a Buyers Edge Platform brand, is recognized for its innovative solutions that streamline hospitality procurement workflows, secure better pricing for its members, and provide valuable insights into supply chain management. This partnership signifies a noteworthy milestone for both organizations, uniting to propel operational excellence to new heights.

About Source1

Source1 is the leading data and technology company for hospitality procurement providing innovative procurement-based solutions, supply chain management options, and strategic supply chain management services to operators within the lodging, hotel, university, casino, and fair segments. As a member of the Buyers Edge Platform, Source1 supports the hospitality industry by providing access to nationally contracted pricing, dedicated account management, integrated data and technology solutions, and specialized programs and tools that create significant value and savings potential. Learn more at www.Source1Purchasing.com.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 39 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan's newly expanded AAA Four Diamond-rated property includes a 12-story hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 luxury suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of restaurants and bars from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art outdoor pool deck with two pools, a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts an expansive casino floor with more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit www.sycuan.com.

