Sycuan Casino Resort Named 2020 Business of the Year

SAN DIEGO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort announced today that the organization received the prestigious Entertainment and Recreation Industry Award from the San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce's 2020 Business of the Year Awards. For more than one hundred years, the SDEC Chamber annually recognizes organizations that exhibit outstanding customer service, maintain a positive reputation and ethics, consistently delivers high-quality services or products and makes a lasting impact on the community.

"For more than a decade, we have been a proud supporter and dedicated partner of the East County Chamber of Commerce," said Rob Cinelli, general manager at Sycuan Casino Resort. "Together, we have a shared commitment to the success and longevity of businesses that serve the community in the East County region. We are very pleased to have won the Entertainment and Recreation Industry Award and look forward to continuing to provide a superior level of guest service and word-class experience to all of our guests, each time they visit us."

Sycuan has been a devoted member of the SDEC Chamber and has partnered on several initiatives and events over the years including the Annual Grip It & Rip It Golf Tournament, the Annual Installation and Awards Dinner and the Women in Leadership Luncheon.

"The relationship between Sycuan Casino Resort and the San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce is strong, positive and very impactful to the entire community," said Rick Wilson, president and CEO at San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce. "The partnership allows both organizations the opportunity to educate and serve the community in a positive way. This year, Sycuan Casino Resort created a safe, friendly and relaxing environment for the 109th Annual East County Honors Awards Gala to be filmed at their location. With the pandemic, the partnership between both organizations allowed for individuals and businesses in the East County Community to be recognized for their accomplishments in 2020. We are proud to have Sycuan Casino Resort as a Diamond Level Chairman's Club Member of the San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce."

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 37 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com, Facebook: @sycuancasinoresort, Instagram: @sycuan_casinoresort, Twitter: @sycuancasino and LinkedIn: company/sycuancasinoresort or call 619-445-6002.

