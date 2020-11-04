Sycuan Casino Resort to Reopen Bull and Bourbon Steakhouse

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort's AAA Four Diamond steakhouse Bull and Bourbon will reopen on Wednesday, November 11. The restaurant closed on March 20 and has remained closed to the public during the initial reopening phase at Sycuan.

Bull and Bourbon uses an innovative approach to traditional steakhouse cuisine by offering a multi-sensory experience. The restaurant sources local coastal California seafood, market-fresh ingredients and uses steaks cut from the in-house butcher program. Guests can expect a knowledgeable staff, unique design elements, hand-crafted cocktails, an extensive wine list and an immense collection of bourbons, single-malt scotches and blended whiskeys.

Bull and Bourbon will reopen with a brand-new expanded menu with options like jumbo lump crab cakes with grilled lemon, gribiche sauce, arugula salad, a wagyu steakhouse burger with smoked cheddar, thick bacon, red miso, caramelized onions, a pretzel bun and crispy fries and new hand-cut steaks including a 36 oz tomahawk ribeye and 22 oz porterhouse.

Every Wednesday night, the steakhouse is also offering a $29 Surf and Turf special, which includes filet mignon and lobster tail. Additionally, on Friday and Saturday nights, guests can enjoy live music played by local San Diego acoustic artists.

Bull and Bourbon is open Wednesday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. To book a reservation, please call 619-659-3374 or visit bullandbourbon.com/reservations.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 36 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit www.sycuan.com, Facebook: @sycuancasinoresort, Instagram: @sycuan_casinoresort, Twitter: @sycuancasino and LinkedIn: company/sycuancasinoresort or call 619-445-6002.

