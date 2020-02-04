Sycuan Casino Resort's February 2020 Promotions

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort has several exciting property-wide promotions in February including Guest Appreciation, President's Day, Leap into FREEplay, Point Multipliers and many more.

Every Tuesday in February, Club Sycuan Members have a chance to win a share of over $$250,000 in cash, FREEplay, iComps and prizes during Sycuan's Guest Appreciation promotions. Guests can earn 1,000 points each week for the chance to win Sycuan merchandise, gift cards, iComps or up to $1,000 in FREEplay. Hot Seat Drawings will happen every Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. where two lucky winners can win up to $500 cash every hour. Plus, guests can earn entries all week long for the chance to win up to $10,000 each Tuesday night at midnight.

Additionally, throughout the month of February in Bingo, guests will receive 48 free cards with an electronic buy-in and in Poker, guests can earn up to $500 Cash Back by playing Monday through Wednesday all month long.

Every Friday at Sycuan, guests can play Mega Mystery Multiplier to earn point multipliers up to 30x points. In celebration of Valentine's Day on Friday, February 14 the minimum Mega Mystery Multiplier will be 7x points up to 30x.

On Monday, February 17 for President's Day, Club Sycuan members can swipe their Club Sycuan Card from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the chance to win a Slot Point Multiplier, iComps or up to $1,000 in FREEplay.

Additionally, guests can win a share of over $10,000 in FREEplay on Saturday, February 29 during the Leap into FREEplay promotion. Drawings happen every hour from 4 p.m. to midnight with four winners every hour. FREEplay prizes start at $100 at 4 p.m. and leap by $50 FREEplay every hour, up to $500 at midnight.

For more information about all of Sycuan's exciting February promotions in Slots, Table Games, Bingo and Poker, please visit www.sycuan.com/promotion/casino-promotions.

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 36 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

