Sycuan Casino Resort's January 2020 Promotions

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort has several exciting property-wide promotions in January including Lucky Money Drawings, Lunar New Year Car Giveaway, Table Games Lucky Red Envelope Giveaways, Point Multipliers and many more.

Every Tuesday in January, Club Sycuan Members have a chance to win a share of over $98,000 in cash and FREEplay during Sycuan's Lucky Money drawings. Drawings take place at 8 p.m., 9 p.m., and 10 p.m. with one lucky guest winning $8,888 cash at 10 p.m. each night.

Starting on Friday, January 24 to Sunday, January 26, guests can participate in a variety of promotions throughout the casino for Lunar New Year including Poker Hot Seat Drawings, Table Games Lucky Red Envelope Giveaways and BAD Bingo Lunar New Year.

On Saturday, January 25 head out to Sycuan for the official Lunar New Year 2020 celebration! The celebration will be taking place that evening with live entertainment, food and drink specials and a variety of promotions including over 62,000 in cash, FREEplay and prizes and one lucky guest will drive away in a new 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i.

Additionally, enjoy mouthwatering food specials at House of Fortune all month long and $20 All You Can Eat Sushi at Elicit Bar & Lounge every Thursday night.

For more information about all of Sycuan's exciting January promotions in Slots, Table Games, Bingo and Poker, please visit www.sycuan.com/promotion/casino-promotions.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 36 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

