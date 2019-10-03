Sycuan Casino Resort's October 2019 Promotions

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort has several exciting promotions in October including Break the Bank, Wicked Late Night Hot Seat Drawings, Bobbing for Bingo, Play and Win and many more.

During the month of October, Club Sycuan members have a chance to win a share of over $120,000 cash by participating in Sycuan's Break the Bank promotion. Drawings take place every Wednesday in October at 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Guests get to choose one lucky piggy bank to put in a chute that will send the pig crashing down to the ground. Once the pig breaks open it will reveal the cash prize inside up to $10,000. Members can swipe their card at any kiosk to earn a free daily entry and additional entries by playing slots, table games, bingo and poker and 4x entries every Tuesday.

Head out to Sycuan this Halloween for Wicked Late Night Hot Seat Drawings. The drawings will take place every hour from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. with two lucky guests winning $1,000 cash every hour. To be eligible, participants must earn 250 slot points beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 31 and be actively playing on any slot machine using their Club Sycuan Card for a chance to win.

During the Bobbing for Bingo Kiosk promotion, participants can swipe their Club Sycuan Card at any kiosks between 7 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. each Tuesday for the chance to win a Bingo prize.

Additionally, on Thursdays during the October Play & Win promotion, the first 75 players that play poker for a minimum of three hours from 1 p.m. to midnight will receive a gift giveaway.

For more information about all of Sycuan's exciting October promotions in slots, table games, bingo and poker, please visit www.sycuan.com/promotion/casino-promotions.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 35 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

