Sycuan Casino Welcomes New Director of Revenue Management and Reservations and Associate Director of Sales

Hulet began his revenue management career at the Palms Casino Las Vegas, where he oversaw revenue management strategy and the implementation of a centralized call center, room remodel and various systems. This led to his position at MGM Resorts International where he would oversee several other premier Las Vegas hotel and casinos such as the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Delano Las Vegas, Mirage Hotel & Casino, Luxor Hotel & Casino and Excalibur Hotel & Casino.

As the Director of Revenue Management and Reservations at Sycuan Casino, Hulet will be responsible for leading and developing revenue management and reservation strategy in anticipation of Sycuan's upcoming hotel and resort expansion. His role will be an important component to the success of the new property and will be responsible for optimizing hotel pricing, room revenue and room reservations.

Kristin O'Rourke brings over 10 years of sales and hospitality industry experience to the Sycuan team. Most recently, O'Rourke was the Corporate Task Force Sales Manager at Evolution Hospitality. O'Rourke's previous roles include the National Sales Manager at Omni Hotels, Sales Manager at Kimpton Hotels & Resorts and Sales Manager at Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc.

As the Associate Director of Sales at Sycuan Casino, O'Rourke will be assisting the Director of Sales to prepare for the opening of the new hotel by creating and implementing new sales focused procedures. She will be in charge of key accounts and be responsible for maintaining strong relationships with Sycuan's top clients. Another major focus of her position will be supervising and training the sales team, developing their knowledge of sales policies and ensuring the team's success.

"Justin and Kristin are both well-accomplished professionals in the hospitality industry and bring years of valuable experience to Sycuan," said Andrew Kerzmann, vice president of hotel operations at Sycuan Casino. "They are an integral part of the pre-opening team and we look forward to their input as we progress toward welcoming group business inquiries in the coming months and individual guest reservations later this year."

About Sycuan Casino

Sycuan Casino began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 34 years later, it has become a community landmark. Undergoing a massive renovation in 2012, Sycuan features 2,000 exciting reel and video slot machines, more than 40 gaming tables, including poker and bingo and a variety of restaurants. Non-smokers will also enjoy over 800 slots and table games in the comfort of San Diego's first and largest fully-enclosed non-smoking room, complete with a separate entrance and Paipa's Buffet. The GameDay Sports Bar & Grill has 39 wide-screen TVs, including five 90-inch TVs, bar-top slot machines, a stadium-sized menu with over 30 beers on tap, a Party Pit complete with three blackjack tables, an extensive collection of sports memorabilia and a high-energy atmosphere. Sycuan's intimate 452-seat entertainment venue, Sycuan Live & Up Close, features national musical acts and comedians year-round. Open 24 hours daily. For more information about Sycuan Casino visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

