Sycuan Celebrates 36 Years in Business by Giving Away $2.5M in Cash, FREEplay and Prizes

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort is celebrating 36 years in business by giving away over $2.5M in cash, FREEplay and prizes in November. Guests can also enjoy live entertainment, incredible food and drink specials and free gift giveaways throughout the month.

Starting on Tuesday, November 5, guests can participate in Sycuan's 36th Anniversary Hot Seat Drawings every Tuesday. Hot Seat Drawings will take place every hour from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. and two lucky guests will win $500 cash every hour. To be eligible, participants must earn 250 slot points beginning at 1 p.m. each Tuesday. Guests can actively play on any slot machine using their Club Sycuan card for a chance to win.

Continuing every Wednesday and Thursday in November, guests can also win a share of $30,000 in cash by participating in Table Games' Hot Seat Drawings. There will be five $100 cash winners every hour on the half hour from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Viewpoint Neighborhood Kitchen is celebrating with a delectable 36th Anniversary dinner for two throughout the month of November. The $36 dinner includes an all-natural grilled Top Sirloin served with a house salad, au gratin potatoes, asparagus, warm cranberry wheat bread and a Sycuan Anniversary Cake. Additionally, Sycuan will be celebrating with a special $10 anniversary cocktail served throughout the casino on November 15, 16 and 17.

The excitement continues on Saturday, November 16 for Sycuan's official 36th Anniversary Celebration. Guests can participate in a variety of promotions throughout the day including Table Games' Bonus Cash Drawings, Poker Hot Seat Gas Card Drawings, VIP Hot Seat Drawings and a Bingo Car Giveaway. The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the night with live entertainment, cake cuttings, drink specials and a Grand Finale Drawing where two lucky guests will take home $10,000 cash or a 2019 Infiniti QX50.

For more information about all of Sycuan's exciting 36th Anniversary promotions in November, please visit www.sycuan.com/promotion/casino-promotions.

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 35 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

