Sycuan Celebrates San Diego Beer Week with 2nd Annual Hops & Jackpots Event

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort is celebrating San Diego Beer Week by hosting its 2nd Annual Hops & Jackpots event on Thursday, November 7 at Rank & File.

Sycuan's 2nd Annual Hops & Jackpots is in partnership with several San Diego breweries including Thorn Brewing Co., Second Chance Beer Co., Rouleur Brewing Co., Fall Brewing Co., Burning Beard Brewing, Societe Brewing Co., and Amplified Ale Works for a fun night of food, beer and casino gaming.

Guests who attend the event will have the opportunity to participate in a free poker or blackjack tournament and win up to $500 in FREEplay chips and several other prizes. Additionally, there will be live entertainment, complimentary appetizers and beers from each of the featured breweries will be on tap at Rank & File, including the exclusive Sycuan Blonde Ale and Sycuan IPA.

Guests can take complimentary round-trip shuttles from the featured brewery locations throughout San Diego to Sycuan Casino Resort. Sycuan has also set aside special hotel room rates of $89 for guests that wish to stay after the event.

The Hops & Jackpots event is free and open to the public, but guests must RSVP in advance to secure their ticket.

For more information about Sycuan's 2nd Annual Hops & Jackpots or to RSVP to the event, please visit tickets.sdbeer.com/e/hops-jackpots.

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 35 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

