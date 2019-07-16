Sycuan Creates Its Own Blonde Ale and IPA Craft Beers Brewed By Thorn Brewing

"We are thrilled to introduce our new one-of-a-kind Blonde Ale and IPA craft beers," said Paul Schwab, executive chef at Sycuan Casino Resort. "When we were looking for an iconic local brewery to create these beers, Thorn was the natural fit. Together, I think we have created something very special that will appeal to a wide variety of people."

The Sycuan Blonde is a 5% alcohol-by-volume malty blonde ale that's full-flavored yet easy to drink, making it ideal for the entry level macro beer drinkers. Meanwhile, the Sycuan IPA is a 6% alcohol-by-volume West Coast classic that blends a malt backbone with throwback hops to bring out the delicious bitterness that seasoned IPA drinkers love.

The new Sycuan Blonde Ale and Sycuan IPA will be produced at Thorn Brewing's impressive 30-barrel production facility in Barrio Logan in San Diego. The brand new facility features state-of-the-art equipment including a four vessel, 30 barrel Marks system with five 120 BBL and three 60-barrel fermenters.

About Thorn Brewing

Thorn Brewing Co. started out in 2012 in North Park as Thorn Street Brewery where they became known as San Diego's ultimate neighborhood brewery. Now, their Barrio Logan produces their beer on a 30-barrel system and offers 16 rotating taps and a full lineup of exciting events at their tasting room. For more information about Thorn Brewing visit thorn.beer .

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 35 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

