Sycuan Named a 2019 Top Workplace by The San Diego Union-Tribune

"We are honored to be awarded a Top Workplace in San Diego for the second consecutive year," said Cody Martinez, chairman, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. "Each team member plays an integral role to the success of our organization and we couldn't be more proud of their hard work and dedication."

Sycuan currently employs more than 2,700 team members in a variety of positions within Sycuan Casino Resort, Sycuan Square, Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan and its Tribal divisions. 60 percent of Sycuan's team members have been a part of the Sycuan family for over 5 years, 40 percent for over 10 years and 56 percent of supervisors have been promoted from within.

Sycuan offers several great employee benefits including health, dental, vision and life insurance, 401(k) retirement savings plans and company matching, education reimbursement, corporate discounts and paid time off. Additionally, employees can take advantage of free transportation to and from work by using Sycuan shuttle busses throughout San Diego County.

For more information about Sycuan and employment opportunities, please visit www.sycuan.com/employment.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 35 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

SOURCE Sycuan Casino Resort

Related Links

https://www.sycuan.com

