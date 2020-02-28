Sycuan Partners with iHeartRADIO to Bring Live Music to Rank & File

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort and iHeartRADIO have partnered to bring free live entertainment every Thursday through Sunday in Rank & File.

The new iHeartRADIO Stage in Rank & File is free and open to the public and will showcase a variety of local bands. Each night the stage will feature a different genre of music including Country Thursdays, Classic Rock Fridays, Top 40/Latin/Uptempo Saturdays and Easy Sundays (Jazz/Adult Contemporary/Easy Listening).

The first week of live music will begin on Thursday, March 5 and continue every week. Throughout the month of March, guests can watch popular local bands like The SickString Outlaws, Good Company, Side Car Band, Never 2L8, Breez'N, Whiskey Ridge, Pop Vinyl and so much more.

Additionally, several iHeartRadio on-air personalities will help kick off the different music nights by hosting events in Rank & File throughout the month of March.

For more information or to see the upcoming entertainment in Rank & File, please visit www.sycuan.com/restaurants/rank-and-file.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 35 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

