Sycuan Presents $70K to 21 Charities During 2019 Holiday Gift Giving Ceremony

"The Holiday Gift Giving Ceremony was founded in 2006 and is something we look forward to each year," said Cody J. Martinez, chairman of the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. "The event brings together many diverse organizations and change-makers that are making a major impact in the community. This year, we are honored to support more than 20 organizations with a variety of admirable causes."

Charities Involved (A-Z): Alpha Project, Alzheimer's Association San Diego, Autism Speaks San Diego Walk, Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County, Challenge Center, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Choice Christian Center, David's Harp Foundation, ElderHelp, Father Joe's Villages/St. Vincent De Paul, Food Empowerment Project, Gizmo's Kitchen, Hannah's House, Home Start, Inc., Just in Time Foster Youth, Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation, Rob Machado Foundation, Rock Church, Second Chance, Shelter to Soldier and Skinny Gene Project/J. Moss Foundation.

For more information about Sycuan's Holiday Gift Giving Ceremony, please visit www.sycuan.com.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 35 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

