Sycuan Square is Now Open to the Public

The 5,500 square-foot convenience store, Sycuan Market features brands like Nestle, Coke, Pepsi, Farmer Brother's Coffee and a variety of food and beverage offerings including fresh-made sandwiches and salads, frozen fruit drinks, hamburgers, wings, nachos, beer, ice and more.

"The revenue generated through this operation will go to programs that will benefit both the on and off-reservation communities, tribal education and cultural departments and philanthropic contributions, just to name a few," said Joshua Muse, chairman of the Sycuan Tribal Development Corporation Board. "We encourage you to visit often and take advantage of the high-quality products, excellent customer service and most importantly inexpensive gas prices."

"A strong tribal economy will allow us to continue to make great strides in the many areas of government operations that provide essential government services for our tribal members, secure employment and great benefits to over 2,500 team members and their families and also supports dedicated efforts to the greater San Diego common good," said Cody J. Martinez, chairman of the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. "Every gallon of gas, every candy bar and every bottle of water sold will contribute to the funding of quality healthcare, decent roads and infrastructure and educational programs for future generations of the Sycuan Nation."

Furthermore, the Sycuan Market is the first phase of three phases for the Sycuan Square property. In future phases, STDC has plans to relocate the current Sycuan Medical and Dental Center to Sycuan Square and build additional mixed-use and retail space including a car wash.

For more information, please visit https://www.sycuan.com/sycuan-square/.

About Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation

Members of the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation have resided in and around the foothills of the Dehesa Valley for more than 12,000 years. Today they are a modern government providing public services to their members, employees and neighbors. The Sycuan Tribal Government operates one of the region's premier Indian gaming and resort facilities, the Sycuan Casino and Resort. The Sycuan Tribe demonstrates its strong commitment to the San Diego region through the support of hundreds of civic and charitable organizations.

The Tribe, through the Sycuan Tribal Development Corporation (STDC), also seeks to reinvest back into the San Diego community with a progressive business development effort. To date, STDC has purchased the former Singing Hills Country Club and the historic U.S. Grant Hotel; is an investor in Hotel Solamar near Petco Park; and is owner/developer of the Marina Gateway Hotel and Conference Center in National City. Combined, these enterprises now employ nearly 4,000 San Diegans. For more information on Sycuan visit www.sycuantribe.com.

