Sycuan Unveils Giant Hand-Painted Bingo Ball Art Installation Created by Local Artists

In 1983, the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation opened a one-room Bingo Palace on their tribal reservation, the first bingo parlor in all of Southern California. After the tribe's massive initial success, they expanded their gaming operation, transforming it into the property it is today, a multimillion-dollar casino and resort destination.

Even decades later, bingo remains one of Sycuan's most popular casino games. Sycuan's new partnership with PLAYSTUDIOS unites the past and future of the iconic bingo experience. Bingo fans can now enjoy a high energy throwback to classic bingo when they download and play the latest mobile gaming app from PLAYSTUDIOS, myVEGAS Bingo.

The myVEGAS Bingo app lets players combine the rush of jackpot-style bingo with an innovative social experience that allows them to create and join their own bingo clubs, compete in tournaments, and trade collectible tokens that are won throughout the game. myVEGAS Bingo joins a lineup of PLAYSTUDIOS games that includes myVEGAS Slots, POP! Slots, my KONAMI Slots, and myVEGAS Blackjack; all of which are supported by the groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty platform that allows players to accumulate loyalty points that can be redeemed for real-world rewards from a growing lineup of travel, leisure, lifestyle, and entertainment brands, including Sycuan Casino Resort.

"Several decades ago, we opened our first Bingo Palace on the Sycuan Reservation," said Cody Martinez, Chairman, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. "Over the years, we have grown and evolved tremendously, but it's important to always remember where we came from and how we started. This art installation is a small way for us to acknowledge our history, while also looking to the bright future that lies ahead. We are very proud to partner with PLAYSTUDIOS and ArtWalk San Diego to feature these beautiful one-of-a-kind pieces created by local artists throughout our resort."

"We are grateful to see an extension of the playAWARDS loyalty partnership with Sycuan Casino Resort, which introduces our players to the unique entertainment, dining, gaming, golf, and leisure amenities that can be found at the property," says PLAYSTUDIOS Head of playAWARDS Rob Oseland. "We are excited that this partnership now includes memorable works of art that celebrate the timeless thrill of bingo. We are excited to see what the future brings and we're incredibly proud that players in-and-around San Diego will get to see and appreciate these extraordinary art installations."

Each of the bingo ball numbers were carefully selected to represent the casino's opening on November 23, 1983, and the celebration of 38 years in business this November.

"Team ArtWalk is proud to have partnered with Sycuan for several years as a sponsor of our Little Italy Festival," said Sandi Cottrell, director at ArtWalk San Diego. "We were delighted that Sycuan picked our organization to help with this exciting art project. After sending out a request for proposals, we were thrilled to receive many strong concepts from ArtWalk participating artists. The artists that Sycuan selected represent a wide variety of artistic styles and will create terrific photo backdrops for guests at the property."

The local Southern California artists and their corresponding bingo balls, are:

B11 – Jen Duran:

"Hummingbirds are common within my artwork. They represent a sense of freedom and beauty for me. This is my inspiration for using them in this project." – Jen Duran

At a young age, Jen was always coloring, drawing, painting and creating with anything she could get her hands on. In 2004, she studied fine art at Otis College of Art and Design (Los Angeles CA) for a semester but left college to pursue other interests. During this hiatus, Jen got married and became a mother. Finally in fall of 2014, she was encouraged by a friend to begin painting again and she hasn't looked back. Jen's style is continuing to evolve. Her work is made to bring up emotions and lead the viewer to reflect on him or herself. Heavily focusing on the eyes the majority of the time, she seeks to have the viewer make a true emotional connection as if they are experiencing the same moment in time. artbyjenduran.com

I23 – Carolyn Johnson:

"I have created over 180 recycled surfboard artworks – adorned on this bingo ball are some of the images I have created. Each surfboard art represents uniqueness, inspiration, beauty, movement and the fluid momentum we experience in each of our lives. I have also shared some inspirational titles that might be a tangible message for your own life." – Carolyn Johnson

Carolyn Johnson is a mixed media artist who incorporates acrylics, metallics, ink blends, textures, and resin onto wood panel and recycled surfboards. Her coastal contemporary style will awaken your senses and inspire you. Her art is about a relationship: How her art interacts with you. Carolyn's purpose is to create something beautiful and share it. carolynjohnsongallery.com

N38 – Justin Coopersmith:

"Sunny San Diego is all about perfect weather and a bright sun! A happy smiling festive sun makes anyone's day feel better!" – Justin Coopersmith

My lifelong career as a professional artist formally began with undergraduate and graduate training as a graphic designer and illustrator. I have been greatly influenced by the vibrant colors of Picasso, Kandinsky, Gustav Klimt and Gerhard Richter. Designing and creating mixed-media art enables me to "bring to life" my passion for complex and rich patterns. The juxtaposition of unrelated objects, art mediums, and textures give the viewer an exciting visual experience. Layers of paint, oil pastels, and metallic finishes make a rich palette both contemporary and timeless in nature. Tonal vibrancy, glistening surfaces, and intricate patterns create a dialogue between the images and the observer. My journeys and unusual life experiences culminate in an exploration of textures, hues, and shapes. justincoopersmith.com

G19 – Carl Knutson, JR.:

"For this project, my inspiration comes from my deep love for the ocean and the myriad of creatures that inhabit its various depths. Also, I like to play Bingo." – Carl Knutson, JR.

After surviving a medical emergency in November 2015, I decided to turn my life in a different direction. I gradually closed down my law practice, in order to devote more time to doing the activities that I had always dreamed of doing. One of those activities that I dreamed of was to paint. After approximately two years of work (and procrastination), I became inspired by a local Laguna Beach, California artist and began to paint with a frenzy in the summer of 2017. My art is free flowing, in that whatever I am thinking, appears on the surface of objects ranging from surfboards to slate/stone to canvas. My thoughts and ideas come from the natural environment, especially the ocean and sky. My goal is to bring joy and happiness to the viewers of my art.

framingartistry.com/knutson-art

O83 – Angelica LaBrake:

"I am so grateful for this opportunity to share with you a piece of me and what reminds me of my people's land. I hope you enjoy." – Angelica LaBrake

Haawka, menya waya. Inya Angelica LaBrake nesitch Inya shaahuuk hewak mi chepap Sycuan maht ko pai. Inya 'enemaaw lahoont Evelyn LaBrake. Inya e-tell fe labrake, inya e taht Tony LaBrake.

Hello, my name is Angelica LaBrake I am from Sycuan reservation of the Kumeyaay Nation. My grandmother is Evelyn LaBrake. My mother and father are Fe and Tony LaBrake. I am 24 years old.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 37 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com, Facebook: @sycuancasinoresort, Instagram: @sycuan_casinoresort, Twitter: @sycuancasino and LinkedIn: company/sycuancasinoresort or call 619-445-6002.

About ArtWalk San Diego

ArtWalk San Diego produces San Diego's largest, longest-running fine art festivals, featuring three annual events, Mission Fed ArtWalk in Little Italy, ArtWalk Liberty Station, and ArtWalk Carlsbad. The Little Italy festival, typically in April each year, has been showcasing local, national and international artists since 1984. The mission of these events remains the same as it was 37 years ago—to make the possibility of collecting original art accessible to everyone. The juried shows offer collectable and approachable art from a variety of mediums, such as glass work, jewelry, sculptures, oil painting, photography, metal work, woodwork and much more. In addition to visual art, the festivals showcase music and dance performances and feature interactive art for families. For more information, visit ArtWalk @ Liberty Station, on www.artwalksandiego.org. Become a fan on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.

About playAWARDS

Created by award-winning game developer PLAYSTUDIOS, playAWARDS is an innovative, scalable, and cost-efficient loyalty marketing program that connects the world's leading entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming companies with a valuable, highly engaged audience of mobile and social gamers. By integrating branded content and promotional offerings into PLAYSTUDIOS' portfolio of casual, free-to-play mobile apps, playAWARDS keeps its rewards partners top-of-mind while converting entertaining digital impressions into real-world brand engagement. The playAWARDS platform also provides partners with a powerful suite of management and analytics tools that offer deep, actionable insights into audience engagement and program performance.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

