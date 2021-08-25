Sycuan Wins Several Awards from San Diego's Best 2021 Readers Poll

Each year, the San Diego's Best Readers Poll recognizes those who are doing the very best in more than 200 categories spanning a wide range of businesses and services. San Diego Union-Tribune readers vote to select the winners for each category. This year marks 25 years of the SD Best Readers Poll, the longest-running poll of its kind in the county.

Sycuan Casino Resort San Diego's Best 2021 Awards:

"Best Entertainment Venue" – Sycuan Casino Resort

"Best Staycation Location" – Sycuan Casino Resort

"Best Out of Town Daytrip" – Sycuan Casino Resort

"Best Live Music Venue (under 3,000 people)" – Live and Up Close at Sycuan Casino Resort

"Best Massage" – Spa Ritual at Sycuan Casino Resort

"Best Day Spa" –Spa Ritual at Sycuan Casino Resort

"Best Day Club / Pool Party" – Retreat Pool & Cabanas at Sycuan Casino Resort

"Best Casino Buffet" – The Buffet at Sycuan Casino Resort

For more information about San Diego's Best 2021 Union-Tribune Readers Poll, please visit sandiegouniontribune.com/sdbest/san-diegos-best.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 37 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts an expansive casino floor with more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit www.sycuan.com, Facebook: @sycuancasinoresort, Instagram: @sycuan_casinoresort, Twitter: @sycuancasino and LinkedIn: company/sycuancasinoresort or call 619-445-6002.

