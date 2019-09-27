Sycuan's 29th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan held its 29th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, September 26. Over 330 players participated in the day-long tournament to benefit four local charities.

"The organizations we chose for this year's tournament are making a tremendous impact on the local community and support a variety of causes including suicide prevention, assistance for Native American health professionals, ending human trafficking and honoring the Native American military," said Cody J. Martinez, chairman, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. "We are proud to have hosted this tournament for the past 29 years and are very grateful to all of the generous sponsors that have helped make it all possible."

During the dinner and awards ceremony, the Sycuan Tribal Council presented $25K to the Smithsonian's National Native American Veterans Memorial (NNAVM) at the National Museum of the American Indian, Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT), City of San Diego's San Diego Family Justice Center (SDFJC) and UCSD School of Medicine Association of Native American Medical Students (ANAMS) for a total donation of $100K.

Smithsonian's National Native American Veterans Memorial (NNAVM):

"We're very grateful to the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation for selecting the Smithsonian's National Native American Veterans Memorial as one of the beneficiaries of its 29th Sycuan Charity Golf Tournament," said Kevin Gover, director of the National Museum of the American Indian. "A gift like this allows us to create a national memorial that will honor the extraordinary service of our country's Native veterans and their families."

The Smithsonian will establish a National Native American Veterans Memorial on its grounds, in the heart of Washington, DC. Situated on the National Mall, a place that draws nearly 24 million visitors annually, the memorial will honor American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian veterans and symbolize the country's respect for Native Americans' service and patriotism.

Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT):

"On behalf of PERT and Community Research Foundation, we deeply appreciate the acknowledgment and funding donation from the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation," said Mark W. Marvin, vice president of the Community Research Foundation at Psychiatric Emergency Response Team. "The evolvement of PERT over its 23-year history is the result of strong collaboration and support with our community partners, such as that provided by the Sycuan Band."

PERT provides emergency assessment and referral for individuals with mental illness who come to the attention of law enforcement through phone calls from community members or in-field law enforcement request for emergency assistance. PERT pairs licensed mental health clinicians with uniformed law enforcement officers and deputies.

City of San Diego's San Diego Family Justice Center (SDFJC):

"We are most grateful to the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation for providing much-needed assistance to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and sex trafficking," City Attorney Mara W. Elliott said. "This generous donation will allow the San Diego Family Justice Center to fill gaps in services. We look forward to strengthening ties with tribal communities to reach more victims of violence."

In partnership with the City of San Diego, the San Diego Family Justice Center, the first center of its kind in the United States, provides help and hope to women, men and children who are victims of family violence and sex trafficking. Every day victims find safety, protection from their abuser, legal help, counseling, food, clothing, spiritual support, medical assistance, and so many other free services from the Center's professionals and volunteers.

UCSD School of Medicine Association of Native American Medical Students (ANAMS):

"Community partnerships are key to the work that we are doing to increase Native presence in the medical field," said Alec Calac, president of ANAMS at UC San Diego School of Medicine. "Many thanks to Sycuan for their contribution, as it will allow us to expand our efforts and support for the next generation of Native health professionals."

The Association of Native American Medical Students is a student organization at UC San Diego School of Medicine that strives to increase the number of Native American students in medicine and the allied health professions: Dentistry, Veterinary, Optometry, Podiatry, Pharmacy and Public Health.

About the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation

Members of the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation have resided in and around the foothills of the Dehesa Valley for more than 12,000 years. Today they are a modern government providing public services to their members, employees and neighbors. The Sycuan Tribal Government operates one of the region's premier Indian gaming and resort facilities, the Sycuan Casino and Resort. The Sycuan Tribe demonstrates its strong commitment to the San Diego region through the support of hundreds of civic and charitable organizations.

The Tribe, through the Sycuan Tribal Development Corporation (STDC), also seeks to reinvest back into the San Diego community with a progressive business development effort. To date, STDC has purchased the former Singing Hills Country Club and the historic U.S. Grant Hotel; is an investor in Hotel Solamar near Petco Park; and is owner/developer of the Marina Gateway Hotel and Conference Center in National City. Combined, these enterprises now employ nearly 4,000 San Diegans. For more information on Sycuan visit www.sycuantribe.com.

