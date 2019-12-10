Additionally, on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve Viewpoint is featuring a special three-course menu that includes an appetizer, entree and dessert of your choice. Menu items include Duck Confit Salad, Creamed Mushroom and Truffle Soup, Ribeye Steak, Prawns and Pasta, Maker's New York Steak, Grilled Scottish Salmon, Chocolate Peppermint Cake, Eggnog Cheesecake and several other mouthwatering choices.

Starting on December 1 though Christmas Day, Sycuan bartenders will be serving up two specialty holiday cocktails for $7 each. The Cinnamon Apple cocktail includes Fireball whiskey, Martinelli Apple Cider and is garnished with a cinnamon stick and apple slice. The S.D. Snowball cocktail features Malibu Rum, Blue Curacao, Pineapple Juice and is garnished with frosting, sprinkles and a cherry.

The Buffet at Sycuan will have an exclusive spread and variety of selections on Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. The Christmas Day spread features The Carving Board including Slow Roast Prime Rib, Bourbon Glazed Ham, Rosemary Roasted Turkey, Dijon Glazed Pork Loin and several other delectable entrees. On New Year's Day the buffet will have a special brunch featuring everything from Spinach Florentine Frittata to Steamed Crab Legs to Roasted Chicken with Riesling Wine Sauce.

Bull and Bourbon Steakhouse is celebrating Christmas and New Year's Eve with special three and five-course menus. The three-course Christmas menu features Caesar Salad, Beef Wellington, Mashed Potatoes, Market Vegetables and Warm Chocolate Chip Cookies with Cold Vanilla Milk. On New Year's Eve, guests can enjoy a five-course dinner, live music and party favors.

Come ring in the New Year at Elicit Bar & Lounge with an open bar, DJ, party favors and light bites. Tickets are $50 and the party begins at 9 p.m. and goes until close.

For more information about all of Sycuan's holiday food and drink specials in December, please visit www.sycuan.com/restaurants .

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 35 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

