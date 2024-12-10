Sycurio Appoints Tim Cox as Vice President of Customer Delivery Group

Cox will further strengthen customers' superior experiences with Sycurio's innovative payment solutions

GUILDFORD, United Kingdom and BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycurio™ , a global leader in seamless and secure multi-channel payment experiences for contact centers, today announced the appointment of Tim Cox as Vice President of the Customer Delivery Group.

Cox will lead Sycurio's Customer Enablement and Success teams, ensuring customers receive industry-leading onboarding, support, and maximum value from Sycurio 's suite of services. These include Sycurio.Voice, which streamlines secure payment processes, enhancing agent efficiency, reducing average handling time, and improving first call resolution for measurable ROI; and Sycurio.Digital, which enables secure payments across every channel—webchat, SMS, chatbot and more.

Cox's leadership will ensure Sycurio customers continue to receive frictionless onboarding and ongoing support. He brings more than 25 years of experience in telecoms, managed services, and B2B SaaS. He has worked with global enterprise customers at companies including Global Crossing, Alternative Networks, Apica, and Sorted Group, gaining knowledge that will be particularly beneficial as Sycurio (formerly Semafone) continues to focus on international success.

"Investing in our leadership team is a priority as we scale the organization, and Tim's extensive expertise in customer delivery makes him a vital addition," said Denise Parker, CEO of Sycurio. "He brings a deep understanding of how to create and enhance customer value, which will further strengthen our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to our customers."

Throughout his career, Cox has consistently prioritized customer experience and built trust. He successfully helped businesses transform into customer-centric SaaS providers, ensuring seamless onboarding and support processes.

"I'm excited to join Sycurio at a time when the focus on customer value is more important than ever," Cox said. "I look forward to working with Sycurio's talented team to ensure our customers have the best possible experience."

About Sycurio™

Sycurio is a global leader in secure, frictionless payment solutions that empower enterprises to enhance customer experience and simplify compliance. Its patented cloud-based technologies protect sensitive data across all customer interactions and channels, ensuring compliance with industry standards like PCI DSS while reducing fraud risk and strengthening trust. Founded in 2009 as Semafone, Sycurio supports organizations in over 50 countries across five continents, partnering with leading brands worldwide. Backed by major investor Livingbridge, Sycurio continues to pioneer solutions that make payments secure and seamless. Learn more at www.sycurio.com .

