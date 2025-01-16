Syd Solomon: Concealed and Revealed Exhibition Opens Friday, February 7

Opening Night Reception on February 7 at 6 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Veterans Memorial and Museum (NVMM) today announced the opening of "Syd Solomon: Concealed and Revealed," which will run February 7 through May 11, 2025. Through this exhibition, Solomon's art explores the dualities of war — concealment and revelation, chaos and order. By integrating these concepts into his abstract works, Solomon illustrates the complexities and nuances of military service, providing a visual representation of the psychological and emotional landscapes that Veterans navigate.

Syd Solomon (1917-2004) was an American artist known for his abstract paintings. A common theme in his artwork is the exploration of abstraction and the interaction between nature and human experience. His paintings reflect his deep connection to the environment, with vibrant colors and dynamic compositions that evoke a sense of movement and energy.

Born in Pennsylvania, Solomon began painting in high school. He joined the U.S. Army in July of 1941, prior to the attack on Pearl Harbor. He utilized his artistic skills in camouflage for the Army. Solomon earned the Bronze Star during the Battle of the Bulge, where he also suffered from frostbite. His experience influenced his desire to join the abstract art movement when he returned to civilian life. After the war, he settled in Florida and became recognized nationally for his innovative techniques, including being one of the first artists to use acrylic paint and aerosol sprays. His work gained attention in the art world, with exhibitions and acquisitions by prestigious museums. His later years saw retrospectives and exhibitions honoring his work, including one that highlighted his WWII camouflage experience and its impact on his art. Solomon's work is held in numerous private and public collections worldwide, cementing his legacy in the art world.

"Solomon's work frequently incorporates elements of the natural world, such as landscapes, seascapes, and weather patterns, interpreted through his unique abstract style," said Meagan McGowan, director of Exhibitions at the NVMM. "His experimentation with various techniques and materials, such as acrylic paints and aerosol sprays, demonstrates his continuous exploration of artistic expression and innovation. Solomon's art provides a unique lens into the Veteran experience by translating the themes of his military service into abstract expressionist works."

Solomon's son Mike described his father's artistic journey:

"Syd Solomon's involvement in camouflage began when Homer Saint-Gaudens asked him to join a camouflage battalion. My father was assigned to the 924th Engineers Aviation Regiment, specializing in surveillance and aerial camouflage. He became an expert on constructing and layering various temporary surfaces which served as camouflage and decoys in these scenarios. After the war, he relied on the skills he had developed to create paintings that involved a layering technique with the experimental media he used. Syd Solomon once called the sprays he used 'color bombs.' When he washed off the pastes, they saved the layers underneath from the spray or 'bombed' areas. The connection between his service to country during wartime, and his service to culture during peace, is one of the many reasons his work is so interesting."

An Opening Night Reception will take place on Friday, February 7, at 6 p.m. Tickets are available to the public online for $20, or $15 for Veterans and active-duty service members. The evening will include a short program for attendees who will be able to view the exhibition before it opens to the general public the following day.

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum takes visitors on a narrative journey telling individual stories and sharing experiences of Veterans from all military branches throughout history. The National Veterans Memorial and Museum pays tribute to the sacrifices of men and women in service and their families. History is presented through a dynamic, participatory experience with photos, letters and personal effects, multi-media presentations, and interactive exhibits. Together, these elements link our national story of service to the larger context of the world.

