Sydney Silverman Partners with Dillard's to Launch Gianni Bini x Sydney Silverman

The 30-piece Gianni Bini x Sydney Silverman collection from Dillard's defines the new American classic - where Western edge meets city sophistication. Inspired by timeless luxury infused with modern sensibility, the line features plush knits, structured coats, tailored denim, and rich, cozy neutrals designed to elevate every fall-to-winter wardrobe. Each piece embodies refined ease for the modern woman who moves effortlessly between the ranch and the runway.

Known for her effortlessly polished, trend-forward looks, Sydney Silverman has quickly become one of Los Angeles' most influential fashion voices, blending timeless Americana with a fresh, youthful spirit that resonates across social media and beyond. With millions of views and a devoted following for her transitional styling and luxe minimalism, this collaboration marks her biggest retail partnership to date.

"This collaboration is a dream come true," says Silverman. "I grew up shopping at Dillard's with my mom, so to now be releasing my own Gianni Bini collection with them feels surreal."

The partnership between Silverman and Dillard's Gianni Bini brand celebrates the rise of creator-led fashion and the growing influence of digital tastemakers shaping the next generation of American style. From morning meetings to mountain evenings, each piece transitions seamlessly blending elegance, comfort, and confidence.

About Sydney Silverman

Sydney Silverman is a Los Angeles–based fashion creator and influencer known for her refined yet approachable sense of style, blending California ease with timeless polish. With a rapidly growing online following, Silverman has become a trusted voice in modern fashion, inspiring women to embrace individuality, confidence, and creative self-expression through elevated, everyday style.

About Gianni Bini

Gianni Bini, Dillard's largest ladies' contemporary brand, was launched in 2001 in footwear and later extended to apparel. The mission of Gianni Bini is to remain at the forefront of fashion, offering designs that exude high quality and satisfy the contemporary customer's constant craving for innovation and trend-forward style. Each season, Gianni Bini delivers fresh yet timeless pieces that speak to every facet of the modern woman's life.

About Dillard's

Dillard's was founded by William T. Dillard in 1938 in Nashville, Arkansas, with an $8,000 investment in a hometown department store. Today, Dillard's, Inc. ranks among the nation's largest fashion retailers, operating 273 Dillard's locations, including 28 clearance centers, across 30 states, and an Internet store at Dillards.com. The company focuses on delivering its customers style, quality, and value through premium fashion apparel, beauty, and home collections from national and exclusive brand sources—complemented by exceptional, client-focused customer care.

