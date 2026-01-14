Sydney Woodward to Lead FPA of San Francisco as 2026 President

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YESKEBUIE is proud to announce that Sydney Woodward, CFP®, Financial Planner at YESKEBUIE, will serve as the 2026 President of the Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) San Francisco chapter. In this role, Sydney will lead monthly board and chapter meetings, oversee chapter initiatives and budget priorities, and collaborate with the Executive Team to support the growth, engagement, and impact of the local financial planning community.

Reflecting on her appointment, Sydney shared, "It is such an honor! Our team has such a deep connection to FPA and I am thrilled to continue the tradition. The FPA community means so much to me – it's where I grew both professionally and personally, found my passion for pro bono work, and built lasting relationships. I'm excited to continue the legacy of past presidents and create meaningful impact for our community."

Since joining YESKEBUIE in 2021, Sydney has built a reputation for thoughtful, relationship-driven planning and a commitment to empowering Clients pursue their Live Big® lives. She earned her CFP® certification in 2022 and was promoted to Financial Planner in 2023, reflecting her dedication to excellence and continued growth in the profession.

Sydney's contributions have also been recognized nationally. In 2025, she received The Osaic Award for NextGen Advisor of the Year from InvestmentNews, honoring emerging leaders who demonstrate excellence, impact, and promise early in their careers. She is also currently pursuing a Master's in Advanced Financial Planning with a concentration in Estate Planning at Golden Gate University, further strengthening her ability to serve Clients and the broader community.

Her leadership extends well beyond her Client work. Sydney has been actively involved with FPA of San Francisco for years, most recently serving as Co-Director of Pro Bono, where she led initiatives providing free financial planning services to underserved individuals and families throughout the Bay Area. Through these efforts, the chapter's annual Financial Planning Day has helped hundreds of community members gain clarity, confidence, and access to financial guidance.

About Sydney

Sydney Woodward, CFP® is a financial planner and nationally recognized NextGen leader who has been featured in Barron's, InvestmentNews, and other industry publications for her insights on pro bono financial planning and professional development. She is committed to expanding access to financial guidance and contributing to the continued evolution of the financial planning profession and helping her Clients to Live Big.

Learn more about YESKEBUIE at www.YeBu.com.

Media Contact:

Tricia Lowney

Communications Support Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE YESKEBUIE