Syed A. Mehmood, MD, FACS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SHREVEPORT, La., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Syed A. Mehmood, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who in the field of Medicine as a Top Cardiothoracic Surgeon for his role at Willis-Knighton Health System.

With over ten years of experience in his field, Dr. Mehmood specializes in minimally invasive valve replacement, MitraClip, TAVR, pulmonary embolisms, Vascular Surgery, Cardiac/Heart Surgery, and Thoracic Surgery. He has served four years at his current location.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Throughout his education and training, Dr. Mehmood received a Bachelor of Science in Cellular/ Molecular Biology from the University of Michigan and a Doctorate of Medicine from Chicago Medical School. Following this, Dr. Mehmood completed a general surgical residency at Wayne State University, a fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at Ohio State University, and a super fellowship in complex adult cardiothoracic surgery Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Dr. Mehmood is a Certified General Surgery from the American Board General Surgery and a Certified Thoracic Surgery from the American Board Thoracic Surgery.

To further his professional development, Dr. Mehmood is Fellow at American College of Surgeons and the Society of Thoracic Surgeons.

Dr. Mehmood dedicates this recognition in loving memory of his father, Sajid Mehmood, MD, and his mother Sultana.

