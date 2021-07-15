Syft® Announces Chris Doran as SVP, Strategic Alliances

"This is an incredible time for Syft as we continue to help hospitals and health systems achieve a more resilient, flexible and revenue-enhancing supply chain solution," said Todd Plesko , Chief Executive Officer of Syft, noting that many healthcare organizations are embarking on supply chain optimization initiatives in the wake of COVID-19. "Our strategic alliances and partnerships ensure we can continually expand our platform functionality, provide even more value-added services and solutions to our customers, and proactively anticipate and respond to new supply chain management needs."

Chris has more than 20 years of experience in business development, solution sales, lifecycle product development, and marketing technologies for hospitals and health systems. With a diverse background selling nurse-call solutions, RFID/RTLS technologies, and workflow automation tools, Chris' expertise spans operational and clinical realms in hospitals and large integrated delivery networks.

"The vast experience Chris has in healthcare technology and supply chain management means he quickly understands what customers need, how their needs are evolving, and what partnerships and technologies will add the most value to our services-enabled platform," said Plesko. "All of these skills will continue to solidify Syft as the leading provider of enterprise-wide supply chain management and lead to an even stronger solution for our customers."



In the past 12 months alone, Syft has formed several new partnerships and experienced tremendous growth and rapid platform expansion. New initiatives and platform enhancements include: Syft's laboratory supply management module, Syft's incident surge recovery and long-term preparedness solutions, the Syft UniversitySM learning management system, decedent management and tracking solutions, and Syft Synergy 4.3 which includes advanced analytics that provide real-time business intelligence data that drives inventory and process optimization in procedural and surgical settings. A few established partnerships include: Oracle, Zebra, Four Points Technology, Premier, Vizient and HealthTrust.

"It's a very exciting time for Syft and I'm thrilled to help our organization continue to scale, grow, form new partnerships, and provide customers with an unparalleled software platform and services to improve supply chain efficiencies," said Doran. "We already have several amazing strategic partners, a great customer base, and exceptional solutions that help hospitals and health systems succeed in unique and powerful ways. I see endless possibilities for where Syft is heading in the coming months and years."

About Syft. Syft® enables enterprise-wide inventory management and disaster recovery solutions through a powerful combination of services, automation tools, and real-time data analytics. The comprehensive Syft Synergy® platform eliminates the need for multiple point solutions and facilitates immediate supply savings with a range of capabilities including master data management, inventory services, supply chain management software, analytics, and advanced reporting. Founded in 1999, Syft is used by more than 245 customers (970 U.S. hospitals) to control costs, processes, and productivity across the entire organization. For more information, visit Syft at www.syftco.com.

