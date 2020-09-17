Syft awarded decedent management and tracking agreement with Premier

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syft® has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for decedent management and tracking with Premier. Effective today, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Syft's decedent management and tracking solution built on the Syft Synergy™ enterprise supply chain management platform.

"Decedent management is always an important part of hospital operations, but due to COVID-19, it's become a top-of-mind issue," said Todd Plesko, Syft's Chief Executive Officer. "It's a highly sensitive area that we want to help hospitals approach with care and compassion. Syft's comprehensive decedent management and tracking software ensures a clear, communicative process that safeguards families' loved ones. At the same time, it gives hospital teams a tool to increase their time and labor efficiency, and compliance. We're very proud of how our new decedent management solution supports compassionate care for the patient at every stage, and we're looking forward to helping Premier's members bring that diligent, compassionate care to their organizations."

Built on the Syft Synergy enterprise supply chain management platform, the decedent management and tracking solution provides a fully inclusive workflow that allows users to efficiently track and monitor decedents through the hospital to their final disposition (e.g. funeral home) facilitating compassionate, detail-oriented care every step of the way. Syft's RFID-enabled scanning and tracking system ensures the highest level of security to safeguard the decedent and ensure they reach the correct destination. The software ensures accurate and efficient communication between internal hospital staff and external parties, supports compliance across handoff points, and assists staff in completing the extensive local, city, state, and federal paperwork as well as hospital-specific requirements. Learn more about Syft's decedent management and tracking solution in this recent blog post and case study.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 175,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Syft enables enterprise-wide inventory management and disaster recovery solutions through a powerful combination of services, automation tools, and real-time data analytics. The comprehensive Syft Synergy platform eliminates the need for multiple point solutions and facilitates immediate supply savings with a range of capabilities including master data management, inventory services, supply chain management software, analytics, and advanced reporting. Founded in 1999, Syft is used by more than 245 customers (970 U.S. hospitals) to control costs, processes, and productivity across the entire organization.

