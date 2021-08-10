Syft® Awarded U.S. Patent for Decedent Management and Tracking

Syft's decedent management and tracking solution helps hospitals optimize and automate workflows to ensure the safe, seamless, and compassionate handling of deceased patients. The solution also helps ensure hospitals comply with a complex set of requirements related to the handling of deceased patients, including at the city, state, and federal level.

"Properly managing deceased patients is an essential task for hospitals, but unfortunately, many are relying on outdated and inefficient processes," said Todd Plesko, Chief Executive Officer of Syft. "The accelerated patient deaths due to COVID-19 exposed significant vulnerabilities that hospitals have related to ensuring the proper management of deceased patients. Our recent patent award is yet another example of Syft's ability to quickly identify a crucial industry need, listen to our customers, and develop an innovative and fully configurable solution."

In fact, Syft's solution arose as a result of a partnership with Barnes-Jewish Hospital, an existing client and member of BJC Healthcare, one of the largest hospitals in Missouri. The hospital approached Syft about creating a healthcare-specific decedent management solution, as part of its commitment to providing high-quality care throughout the full continuum of care. The solution, now successfully implemented and adopted by staff at BJH, will be deployed across all thirteen BJC hospitals.

Key benefits of the decedent management and tracking solution include:

Ensuring the decedent's location is always known through real-time, technology-enabled tracking

Decedent identification and transfer verification via a "Patient Passport"

Expedited local, city, state, and federal paperwork through forms pre-populated from the EHR

Alignment with internal and external stakeholders via automated notifications

Timely completion of activities through workflow and time tracking with visual alerts and task prioritization

Configurable dashboards and reports, including communicable disease tracking reports that help to reduce staff safety risks and concerns

To further address the growing need for decedent management solutions within the industry, Syft has also announced that Eric Nieves, DPT, MBA has been promoted to Vice President, Sales, Decedent Solutions. He had previously served as a Senior Account Manager with the organization since 2018.

"Decedent management is an important, complex and highly-sensitive part of hospital operations," said Nieves. "We now provide the industry's only solution for automated and efficient workflows that track and monitor decedents throughout the hospital to their arrival at the funeral home. Our solution makes decedent tracking easier for all stakeholders and does so in a compliant, compassionate and respectful manner."

About Syft. Syft® enables enterprise-wide inventory management and disaster recovery solutions through a powerful combination of services, automation tools, and real-time data analytics. The comprehensive Syft Synergy® platform eliminates the need for multiple point solutions and facilitates immediate supply savings with a range of capabilities including master data management, inventory services, supply chain management software, analytics, and advanced reporting. Founded in 1999, Syft is used by more than 245 customers (970 U.S. hospitals) to control costs, processes, and productivity across the entire organization. For more information, visit Syft at www.syftco.com.

