Syft® Releases Version 4.1 of its Syft Synergy® Platform

STRATFORD, Conn., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Syft®, a leading national provider of healthcare inventory control and end-to-end supply chain cost management software and services, today released Syft Synergy® 4.1. The release provides new functionality for clinicians and supply chain leaders with improved user experience through an enhanced user interface and new configurable dashboards, as well as and other new and improved functionalities.

A significant component of 4.1 is Syft's integration and certification with Oracle Supply Chain Management Cloud available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. The integration will expedite customers' transition to the cloud with a supply chain management solution that's built specifically for healthcare organizations. As a gold partner member with Oracle, Syft is committed to supporting the shift from on-premise deployments to cloud solutions, adding value to the customers' overall transition process.

Other significant enhancements in the 4.1 release include:

Supply cost variance analysis with patient outcomes – Procedural-level decision support metrics on cost and variance presented within the context of patient acuity and outcomes, providing broader context to case cost information.

Enhanced user interface – An updated user interface design with a focus on optimizing user workflows and improving the overall user experience.

'My Dashboards' – Proactive delivery of configurable dashboards with actionable data presented with new, improved graphs and charts.

Clinical inventory transfer support – Supports transfer of common supplies by ensuring appropriate crediting/debiting of department locations for inventory transfers.

Requisition for non-inventory items – Tracks and automatically generate orders for non-ERP managed items.

New functionality and enhancements for each release are determined by Syft's leadership and product team in partnership with the Syft Community. Users are invited to participate in Syft's Voice of Customer program and Ideas Portal to help innovate and shape the future of the Syft Synergy platform.

"The 4.1 release is the second update this year, and one that integrates more customer feedback than ever before," said Todd Plesko, Syft's CEO. "We are eager to work with our customers to better understand their needs and have been thrilled with how our newly established Syft Community group has achieved that. The Syft platform is flexible and adaptable to more and more and more use cases, and having our customers weigh in on what's most important to them and their work has been fantastic. We look forward to continuing to augment the Syft Synergy platform based on real user feedback and needs."

About Syft® (Formerly Management Health Solutions)

Syft® enables enterprise-wide inventory management through a powerful combination of services, automation tools, and real-time data analytics. The comprehensive Syft Synergy® platform eliminates the need for multiple point solutions and facilitates immediate supply savings with a range of capabilities including master data management, inventory services, supply chain management software, analytics, and advanced reporting. Founded in 1999, Syft is used by more than 500 U.S. hospitals and health systems to control costs, processes, and productivity across the entire organization. For more information, visit Syft at www.syftco.com.

