Syft Synergy® is Integrated with Oracle Supply Chain Management Cloud and Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

STRATFORD, Conn., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Syft®, a leading national provider of healthcare inventory control and end-to-end supply chain cost management software and services and Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that its Syft Synergy platform has achieved Integrated with Oracle Cloud status and is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace offering added value to Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) Cloud customers. Specifically, the Syft Synergy healthcare-exclusive platform allows hospitals and large integrated delivery networks (IDNs) to expediently and seamlessly transition from an on-premise environment to the Cloud.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is the industry's broadest and most complete public cloud, delivering enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack including software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and data as a service (DaaS).

"History has shown repeatedly that cloud-based solutions are becoming the new standard, replacing the conventional client-server models that often require complex customization and maintenance," said Kishore Bala, Chief Technology Officer at Syft. Bala added, "Syft Synergy – integrated with and powered by Oracle Cloud – expedites the transition to the cloud which is a big win for IT leaders managing these projects. The new integration makes it simpler and faster for customers to deploy cloud technologies without the need for customization. We are excited to help usher in this new era of cloud technology for our mutual Oracle customers – about half of our 500 customers."

Syft's Vice President of Strategic Alliances, Miriam Achour, said, "Syft's participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Syft Synergy. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals."

Syft Synergy has also achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud status which recognizes OPN member solutions that have been tested or verified to run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. This achievement offers customers the confidence that the partner's application is supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure SLA, enabling full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services as well as consistent performance.

"The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community," said David Hicks, vice-president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "Syft's commitment to innovation with the Oracle Cloud and quality execution help our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled healthcare inventory control and supply chain cost management solutions that meet critical business needs."

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace offers an intuitive user interface to browse and search for available applications and services, as well as user ratings and reviews to help customers determine the best business solutions for their organization. With its new automated application installation features, customers can easily deploy provider business applications from a centralized cloud interface.

About Syft® (Formerly Management Health Solutions)

Syft® enables enterprise-wide inventory management through a powerful combination of services, automation tools, and real-time data analytics. The comprehensive Syft Synergy® platform eliminates the need for multiple point solutions and facilitates immediate supply savings with a range of capabilities including master data management, inventory services, supply chain management software, analytics, and advanced reporting. Founded in 1999, Syft is used by more than 500 U.S. hospitals and health systems to control costs, processes, and productivity across the entire organization. For more information, visit Syft at www.syftco.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

