SYKY Launches Pioneering Luxury Fashion Experience on Apple Vision Pro

A bridge between digital and physical fashion, the SYKY app creates a spatial environment that immerses visitors in an interactive world that brings luxury craft and design to life in the most inspiring and creative way. Hyper-real depth, textures and storytelling components create levels of immersion that have only been possible through physical fashion experiences, like runway shows, until now.

"At SYKY, we believe that the fashion industry is entering a period of remarkable change as realities merge and digital fashion experiences blend with the physical world," says Alice Delahunt, CEO and Founder of SYKY. "We're excited to continue leading this new frontier with the launch of our Apple Vision Pro app, where we will transport consumers to the front row of the fashion industry, offering them access to impeccable design and inspiration with the ultimate luxury fashion experience."



Within the SYKY universe, glowing archways are portals into custom-built designer spaces. The debut showcase presents Anrealage and its legendary founder, Kunihiko Morinaga. The Japanese label has created an exclusive centerpiece, The Pyramid Dress, a structural, color-changing piece inspired by a bespoke Anrealage gown worn by Beyoncé on her Renaissance tour, and designs from the label's HOME collection for the launch.

The experience has been designed to empower discovery, with the powerful hand-and-eye-tracking of Apple Vision Pro unfolding storytelling moments at every touchpoint. Visitors can step up close to The Pyramid Dress, move around it, and uncover points of interaction to learn more about the design, fabrics, and creative processes that have gone into making it. They are also invited to go behind the scenes with Morinaga-san to hear more about his craft, the collaboration, and the future of fashion in his own words.

"Fashion shows, which once required extensive travel and the experience of purchasing clothes from stores, can now be accessed simply by putting on a device in your own room. All the constraints of reality are removed allowing one to freely experience the extraordinariness of fashion from their own room or daily life," says Kunihiko Morinaga, designer and founder of Anrealage. "I'm incredibly honored to work with SYKY on the debut launch of their Apple Vision Pro experience and am excited to offer consumers a new and novel way to interact with my designs whenever and wherever."

For Morinaga, who creates in 3D before bringing designs to life as physical pieces, crafting The Pyramid Dress for SYKY was a new experience; freed from the restraints of real-world processes, he was able to work fluidly with myriad textures, fabrics and forms, which brought The Pyramid Dress to life naturally. The piece further explores the designer's concept of garments as billowing structures that become their own spaces, which people can inhabit.

SYKY's collaboration with Anrealage on Apple Vision Pro marks the platform's first steps into spatial computing. Following the debut showcase, SYKY will produce further curated works with the world's leading fashion houses. Visitors will be able to enter digital extensions of ateliers, design spaces, fashion presentations or new retail environments to examine custom-designed garments.

SYKY will continue to push what's possible at the intersection of fashion and tech – now and in the future – to bring enthusiasts and collectors closer than ever to the world of luxury fashion.

SYKY for Apple Vision Pro is available as a free download on the visionOS App Store .

