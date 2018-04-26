Sylentis Presents New Results on Its Ophthalmological Compounds at ARVO 2018

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624563/PharmaMar_Logo.jpg )



It comprises of various sessions, to where approximately 11,000 researchers and ophthalmologists attend every year to share the latest research developments in the field of ophthalmology, and which will contribute to a progress in the knowledge of both basic science and cutting edge treatments.

According to Ana Isabel Jiménez, Director of R&D at Sylentis, "we are proud to present our results to the first rate audience that is attending this meeting. We trust in our technology to become a real alternative for the treatment of millions of people that suffer from these types of illnesses in the future."

In fact, Jiménez highlights that "currently, the line of work where we have progressed fastest is in ophthalmology, for the treatment of illnesses such as dry eye syndrome, allergies and retinal diseases."

Sylentis, expert in the research of new treatments for ophthalmological and inflammatory illnesses, is a company leader in RNAi technology and it is one of the few companies in Europe that apply this technology to the field of ophthalmology.

The studies presented during this congress are available at https://www.arvo.org/annual-meeting/program/online-planner/

Studies to be presented by Sylentis at ARVO 2018:

Tivanisiran, a new treatment for Dry Eye Disease, that improved signs and symptoms in clinical trials (Posterboard number: 925 - B0103)

Session: 29th April from 15:15 to 17:00 hours. Lead author: Ana Isabel Jiménez et al. R&D, Sylentis, Spain.

Topical administration of siRNA targeting NRARP as a new treatment for choroidal neovascularization (Posterboard Number: 2634 - A0139)

Session: 1st of May from 8:15 to 10:00 hours. Lead author: Verónica Ruz, et al. Regulatory Affairs, Sylentis, Spain.

Development of a RNAi therapeutic for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis (Posterboard Number: 5567 - A0259)

Session: 3rd May, from 8:15 to 10:00 hours. Lead author: Victoria González et al. Clinical Department, Sylentis, Spain.

What is RNA interference? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iXvSitR5184

