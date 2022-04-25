Syllabi Solutions Announces Patents for Competency-based Higher Education Courses and Curriculum

JUPITER, Fla., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syllabi Solutions announces unique patents for competency-based education courses and curriculum. The patents cover a method and apparatus for the development of educational courses and offer a new way for higher educational institutions, learning management systems, and other providers to deliver higher education courses and curriculum.

Features and Benefits of Syllabi Solutions' Patents

aligning core and specialized course competencies with course outcomes and course learning objectives.

uniquely develops a course summary and compliance reports that may be used for administrative course approval and third-party accreditation for educational institutions

a course development software program that provides a course syllabus which allows the development of presentation summaries, textbooks, videos, tests and other materials and assignments for a professor to easily organize and present, and

efficiently makes each professor an accomplished competency-based course developer, capable of developing a course that will meet the demands of accrediting organizations.

The Essence of Syllabi Solutions' Patents

A method and apparatus for the development of educational courses and curriculum using a secure web-based server computer platform and software application that aligns core and specialized course competencies with course outcomes and learning objectives. Also uniquely develops course summary and compliance reports that may be used for course approval and accreditation for an educational institution.

The course development software program provides a course syllabus that includes presentation summaries, textbooks, videos, tests and other materials and assignments for a professor to easily organize and present activities for the classroom. There is currently no comparable methodology and apparatus available to educators to develop, compile and present course information in a way that is as easy to use and review.

Syllabi Solutions' Mission Statement is "Your Curriculum/Our Technology." Syllabi Solutions' vision is an elegant, patented add-on to a learning management system or other provider of course curriculum. Syllabi Solutions efficiently frees the college professor from the need to acquire specialized design skills.

An EdTech Company

Syllabi Solutions is an EdTech company for higher education. Syllabi Solutions uses a patented technology to efficiently build curriculum that aligns core and specialized course competencies. with course outcomes and learning objectives.

Syllabi Solutions

Philip Weintraub, Vice-President Business Development

Phone: 561.316.4830

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://syllabi-solutions.com/

SOURCE Syllabi Solutions