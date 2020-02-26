Sylo Teams Up With Nielsen Global Connect to Advance Influencer Marketing Measurement

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sylo, an unbiased 3rd party verification and measurement platform for influencer marketing today announced that it has joined the Nielsen Connect Partner Network. Through the partnership, Sylo, is leveraging proprietary retail sales and shopper marketing data from the Nielsen Global Connect business to deliver timely insights on which influencers are influencing sales. This agreement scales Sylo's campaign monitoring tool, Tracker to Nielsen's customers, to streamline influencer measurement inline with that of paid measurement.

Marketers have neither had an efficient nor effective way to measure at the speed required to optimize the retail sales impact of influencer marketing campaigns. Sylo's proprietary technology, which includes real-time monitoring of an influencer's verified data combined with Nielsen's retail sales data provides brand marketers with actionable insights to solve the challenge. During a recent pilot program, Sylo's Tracker identified individual influencers within a larger national campaign by a global CPG brand with a strong regional presence. The combined service revealed that sales in this specific region outperformed the national trend, as other influencers in this campaign did not have concentrated regional audiences.

"The future of influencer marketing is long-term partnerships with authentic, Sylo Certified creators, and now marketers will have a way to spot brand sales lift faster to help inform how to best optimize the campaign toward sales," said Erick Schwab, co-founder of Sylo. "We are excited to continue expanding the Nielsen Connect Partner Network, which fuels a smarter market for the retail and consumer packaged goods industry," said Brett Jones, Global Leader, Connect Partner Network, Nielsen. "Through the unmatched breadth of our collaborative ecosystem of trustworthy and innovative partners, our clients are uniquely positioned to solve their biggest problems and stay ahead of a rapidly changing consumer landscape."

About Sylo

Sylo (meetsylo.com) is an unbiased 3rd party verification and measurement platform for influencer marketing. Sylo's solutions deliver definitive, real-time data straight from the source – creators – setting the new standard for negotiating the best rates, calculating ROI and providing sourced creator data. Founded by marketing and technology veterans, Erick Schwab and Brett Garfinkel, Sylo is committed to a sustainable influencer marketing industry rooted in transparency and trust.

For additional information about the Nielsen Connect Partner Network, please visit https://nielsen.com/connectedpartner

Media Contact:

Erick Schwab

contact@meetsylo.com

SOURCE Sylo

Related Links

https://www.meetsylo.com

