Sylogist Announces Listing on Toronto Stock Exchange

CALGARY, AB, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sylogist Ltd. (TSXV: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"). Effective at the market opening on Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX under its existing symbol, "SYZ", and will be concurrently delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Shareholders of Sylogist are not required to take any action in connection with its TSX listing, as there will be no change in the common shares' trading symbol or CUSIP.

Sylogist's President and CEO, Bill Wood, stated: "this is an important milestone for Sylogist. Joining the TSX raises our profile among retail and institutional investors, and provides a platform from which to expand our shareholder base as we execute our growth and value creation plans."

About Sylogist

Sylogist is a software company that, through strategic acquisitions, investments and operations management, provides comprehensive, mission-critical ERP and CRM solutions, including fund accounting, case management, school administration, grant management and payroll, to public service organizations. Sylogist's customers include all levels of government, nonprofit organizations, non-governmental organizations and K-12 educational institutions, as well as public compliance driven and funded companies. The Company delivers highly scalable, multi-language, multi-currency SaaS solutions, which serve the needs of an international clientele.

Full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

The Company's stock is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist can be found at www.sylogist.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements typically use words such as expect, believe, estimate, project, anticipate, plan, may, should, could and would, or the negative of these terms, variations thereof or similar terminology. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to the timing of the listing of the Company's common shares on the TSX and the effect of the TSX listing on Sylogist's profile among investors as it executes its growth and value creation plans. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature. It is therefore possible that the beliefs and plans and other forward-looking expectations expressed herein will not be achieved or will prove inaccurate. Although Sylogist believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it provides no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Additional information regarding some of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may be found under in the management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and other documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Material assumptions and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include Sylogist's inability to attract investors or to realize on its growth and value creation plans. Although Sylogist believes that the material assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur. Sylogist disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

