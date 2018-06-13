Sylvan Learning and the National Math and Science Initiative Partner to Expand Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Education Opportunities

Sylvan and NMSI have pledged to share teaching and learning best practices that facilitate scaling STEM activities with consistency and quality, while also advocating for conditions that support STEM education. The partners will ensure that quality standards are met, while examining methods of strengthening the pipeline of STEM-proficient students. Specifically, Sylvan and NMSI plan to identify opportunities to deliver STEM activities in priority regions, including Louisiana, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, California's Bay Area, San Diego, Central Florida, New York City, Atlanta, and areas with high levels of active military service member families.

"We are excited about the opportunity the partnership between Sylvan Learning and NMSI offers to bring STEM education to students who might not have other means of access," said John McAuliffe, CEO of Sylvan Learning. "Students need to gain early access to STEM and to become comfortable with the subjects at a young age because these skills are becoming the foundation of many careers."

One such career is that of NMSI CEO Dr. Bernard A. Harris, Jr., the first African American to walk in space. During his 25 years as an astronaut at NASA, Dr. Harris conducted research in musculoskeletal physiology, and developed in-flight medical devices to extend astronaut stays in space. He later became the CEO and Managing Partner of Vesalius Ventures, Inc., a venture capital firm that invests in early- to mid-stage healthcare technologies and companies.

"After spending decades of my career involved in math and science education, I see the value of the education Sylvan Learning is providing to students across the United States, and I know our partnership will be a significant benefit to students," said Dr. Harris. "NMSI has worked for 10 years to strengthen the current STEM teacher workforce, to develop more STEM teachers and to expand student achievement in STEM education across the country. I'm now looking forward to exploring additional opportunities with the Sylvan team."

The official agreement is taking place on Thursday, June 14th at 2:00 p.m. CDT at the NMSI Dallas office, located at 8350 N. Central Expressway, Suite M-2200. For additional information for potential educational partners, contact Tabatha Sweeney at Sylvan Learning at Tabatha.sweeney@sylvanlearning.com and jelizondo@nms.org at NMSI.

ABOUT SYLVAN LEARNING, LLC

With nearly 40 years of experience and more than 750 points of presence throughout North America, Sylvan Learning is the leading provider of personal learning for students in grades K-12. Sylvan is transforming how students learn, inspiring them to succeed in school and in life. Sylvan's proven tutoring approach blends amazing teachers with SylvanSync™ technology on the iPad® for an engaging learning experience. Sylvan also leads the way with Sylvan EDGE—STEM and accelerated courses and Sylvan Prep —college and test prep courses. Sylvan supports families through every stage of the academic journey. For more information, visit www.SylvanLearning.com or SylvanLearning.com/blog.

ABOUT NMSI

Launched in 2007, NMSI trains and supports teachers to increase student achievement, particularly in math and science, through scalable solutions rooted in local partnerships. NMSI has received national recognition for programs benefiting school communities in 40 states and the District of Columbia, including NMSI's College Readiness Program, Laying the Foundation, and the UTeach Expansion Program. Learn more at nms.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Kaminski

No Limit Agency

312.526.3996

lauren@nolimitagency.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sylvan-learning-and-the-national-math-and-science-initiative-partner-to-expand-science-technology-engineering-and-math-stem-education-opportunities-300665267.html

SOURCE Sylvan Learning

Related Links

https://www.sylvanlearning.com

