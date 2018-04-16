Sylvan Learning Continues International Expansion Efforts with Plans to Develop 200 Locations across China

Mr. Bo Jiang is the President and Founder of the Shanghai Film Art Academy. With an MBA from Tsinghua University, Professor Jiang has an art management doctorate. He has a significant background in Chinese education, and is a member of the China Expert Committee, as well as being the Deputy Secretary General of the China Art Vocational Education Association. Mr. Jiang has also had significant success in the TV and broadcasting world as a journalist, producer and as a juror of the Emmy Awards.

Mr. Jiang chose to bring Sylvan to China because of the personalized, adaptive nature of Sylvan's programs. In addition to being able to provide Chinese students with Sylvan's premium programs including college prep classes, Mr. Jiang believes that Sylvan will teach students additional skills including collaboration, communication and problem-solving soft skills that are not currently taught through China's academic curriculum.

"Sylvan Learning will be a meaningful addition to China's supplemental and enrichment education climate," said Mr. Jiang. "These programs will not only help students excel academically, but they are the perfect solution to prepare students who plan to study abroad."

China sends the largest number of international students to the U.S. through study abroad programs, with Chinese students accounting for 31.5% of all international enrollments in the United States. Additionally, two in five international students enrolled in American high schools came from China, and these numbers are increasing.

"There is a demand for Sylvan Learning to open locations across China and to provide our premium programs and personalized education to children across the country," said John McAuliffe, Sylvan Learning CEO. "With our recent openings in Vietnam and the Middle East, China is a terrific next step in our international development initiative."

Students in China will have access to Sylvan's core programs, including math, reading, study skills, homework help and test prep, in addition to its superior STEM product line of robotics, coding, engineering, Math Edge and Algebra Edge.

