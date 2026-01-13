Sylvan Learning Ranks No. 98 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® List

Leading Supplemental Education Provider Recognized for Franchise Performance, System Investment, and Continued Growth

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sylvan Learning, the leading provider of supplemental and enrichment education for K-12 students and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, ranked No. 98 on Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500® list, marking the first time the brand has secured a top 100 spot. The recognition follows a pivotal year marked by franchise growth, system-wide investment, and continued focus on delivering personalized learning experiences for students and families nationwide.

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® is considered one of the most competitive and comprehensive franchise rankings, evaluating brands on more than 150 data points including unit growth, financial strength, stability, and brand power. Sylvan Learning's placement on the list underscores the brand's continued momentum as a franchise opportunity in the youth enrichment space.

The brand's 2025 success included several notable milestones, including:

New Franchise Growth : Opened 11 new locations in 2025, including the first-ever cobranded Sylvan Learning and Class 101 centers in both Flower Mound, TX, and Leesburg, VA. Sylvan also awarded 35 new franchise agreements, expanding the brand's personalized learning to more students in key markets such as Atlanta, Philadelphia and Northern Virginia.

: Opened 11 new locations in 2025, including the first-ever cobranded Sylvan Learning and Class 101 centers in both Flower Mound, TX, and Leesburg, VA. Sylvan also awarded 35 new franchise agreements, expanding the brand's personalized learning to more students in key markets such as Atlanta, Philadelphia and Northern Virginia. Industry Recognitions : Earned placement on Franchise Time's Top 400 list, a comprehensive ranking of franchises by global systemwide sales. Sylvan was also ranked among Entrepreneur's Top 10 Children Franchises of 2025.

: Earned placement on Franchise Time's Top 400 list, a comprehensive ranking of franchises by global systemwide sales. Sylvan was also ranked among Entrepreneur's Top 10 Children Franchises of 2025. Enhanced Curriculum & New Models : Completed a multi-year evolution of SylvanSync, the brand's proprietary digital teaching platform, enabling more personalized, data-driven instruction to students. The brand also piloted Sylvan Pass, a flexible membership model designed to better meet the needs of today's families, with a broader rollout planned for 2026.

: Completed a multi-year evolution of SylvanSync, the brand's proprietary digital teaching platform, enabling more personalized, data-driven instruction to students. The brand also piloted Sylvan Pass, a flexible membership model designed to better meet the needs of today's families, with a broader rollout planned for 2026. Strengthened Franchisee Support: Launched Sylvan's first shared Command Center POS system, an enterprise technology platform within Unleashed Brands that will be rolled out to all franchise locations in 2026, giving owners a single system to use for daily operations and allowing for clearer visibility into customer behavior and growth opportunities.

"Being recognized among the top 100 franchises in Entrepreneur's coveted ranking is exciting for Sylvan and a testament to all of the work we've done behind the scenes this past year," said Susan Valverde, Brand President of Sylvan Learning. "Over the past year, we made deliberate investments to strengthen our curriculum, modernize our operating model, and better support our franchise owners—while staying deeply focused on the families and students we serve. As we move into 2026, we are confident in our foundation and positioned for sustainable, long-term growth."

Sylvan Learning's mission is to build academic confidence, ignite intellectual curiosity and inspire a love for learning, all of which make a big impact in school and in life. The brand blends the best in teaching with the best in technology to get the best results and has helped millions of students and families achieve new levels of academic success.

To view Sylvan Learning in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2026 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 13, 2026.

To learn more about Sylvan Learning and its franchising opportunities, visit SylvanFranchise.com.

About Sylvan Learning

With 45 years of experience and more than 500 franchised locations and 710 points of presence, Sylvan Learning is the leading provider of personal learning for students in grades K-12. Sylvan is transforming how students learn, inspiring them to succeed in school and in life. Sylvan's proven tutoring approach blends amazing teachers with SylvanSync™ technology on digital tablets for an engaging learning experience. Sylvan also leads the way with Sylvan EDGE — STEM and accelerated courses and Sylvan Prep — college and test prep courses. Sylvan supports families through every stage of the academic journey. For more information, visit: SylvanFranchise.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, The Little Gym , SylvanLearning , Snapology, Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

SOURCE Sylvan Learning