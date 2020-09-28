Sylvan Rock, First Private Residential Estate Designed by S3 Architecture and Aston Martin Design

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S3 Architecture today revealed an innovative new creative residential collaboration in the high-end real estate market with British luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin. S3 Architecture has worked closely with Aston Martin Design to imagine and design an innovative residential compound in New York's Hudson Valley, Sylvan Rock.

Exclusively listed with Corcoran Country Living, Sylvan Rock is a modernist estate nestled in a magnificent 55-acre wooded plot, located just two hours from Manhattan. The compound will set new standards for a rural retreat, blending craft, health and wellness, multi-functional "pods" and sustainability with the true luxury of space, privacy, and self-contained living.

"The Sylvan Rock estate offers a reimagined modern lifestyle," says S3 Architecture partner Doug Maxwell. "At the core of the vision is a strong connection to nature, wellness, flexible use spaces and accommodation for extended stay guests." Reached via a winding 2000-foot driveway that makes its way through the contours, historic rock walls and ridges of the landscape, Sylvan Rock rises like the dramatic natural geological rock formation – its namesake.

"When designing, we always let the land speak first and respond to it," says S3 Architecture partner and Registered Architect Christopher Dierig. "The roofline mimics the jagged edges of the rock ledge reaching down into the earth, as if the home is born of and launching from the landscape. The resulting design blends our modernist aesthetic with the privacy and context of the rural location to create a unique luxury experience."

In collaboration with the Aston Martin Design team, Sylvan Rock is visually striking from 360 degrees. The exterior is defined by dramatic floor-to-ceiling glazing and blackened cedar façade with cantilevered owners' suite, set beneath a unique folded panel roof structure. The entrance from the lower level lair within the rock formation arrives into an automotive gallery garage, lounge, executive office suite – and alongside a sommelier's dream bespoke wine cellar, showcasing Aston Martin's signature cross-hatched lattice design. In total, the estate offers 8,430 square feet of accommodation.

"Sylvan Rock is a strong marriage of design sensibilities," says Cathal Loughnane, Head of Aston Martin Partnerships. "Creating a luxury residence with warm textures, bold forms and exceptional privacy is very aligned with Aston Martin's own vision. We also wanted the owner and their guests to experience the three-dimensional feel of the house in an organic way, just like you experience one of our cars – there is no single façade that dominates."

Sylvan Rock embodies top hospitality and the agrarian ethos of contemporary Hudson Valley. Three guest "pods" are designed as multi-functional spaces accommodating guests, remote office, home schooling or wellness. The architect designed tree house on property allows unparalleled connection with nature. The wellness pavilion features a spa and treatment rooms that can be serviced by a local spa with arrangements in place. A dedicated agricultural food garden, accessed via a separate service entrance, can supply both the owner and regional farm markets. This integration allows for the luxury of true self-sufficient privacy.

The project is exclusively listed with and marketed by Corcoran Country Living, with a list price of $7.7 million. For more information and inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About S3 Architecture

S3 Architecture designs and builds luxury residential properties with a modernist aesthetic. Based in New York City and Rhinebeck, NY, the firm focuses in the NYC metro area and New York Hudson Valley, mixing natural materials and textures with modern forms. Sustainable and green building techniques, sustainably sourced materials along with preservation of historic structures are key tenets of the team. Founded in 2005, the firm is led by principal and registered architect Christopher Dierig and partner Doug Maxwell. For more about S3 Architecture, visit www.s3arc.com.

About Aston Martin Design

Aston Martin Design is the creative heart of the Aston Martin brand. With more than a century of automobile heritage, the British luxury brand is now translating its world-renowned design language into a new generation of carefully curated partnerships, which are producing a growing portfolio of luxury lifestyle goods and services, made and delivered with the same care and quality that would be expected of an Aston Martin. A focus on non-automotive projects has already produced prestigious projects from the Airbus ACH130 Aston Martin Edition helicopter, the Brough superior AMB 001 motorcycle and the exceptional Aston Martin Residences Miami.

About The Corcoran Group

The Corcoran Group has been a leading residential real estate brand for nearly 50 years. Through its New York City, Hamptons, and South Florida brokerages, along with its rapidly growing affiliate network, the firm is home to more than 50 offices and 3,800 independent salespersons in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide. Corcoran agents earn and keep their clients' trust with an unwavering commitment to white-glove service, expertise, and integrity. In every market served, Corcoran helps you find the home that's just right for you. Live who you are®. The Corcoran® brand comprises both offices owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Brokerage Group LLC and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.

